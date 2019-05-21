Menu
Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch declares victory in the 2019 federal election at the Liberal party election after party at the Eisteddfod Hall, Edge Hill. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Politics

Coalition MPs told to get moving on election promises

by Daniel Bateman and Chris Calcino
21st May 2019 11:13 AM
Subscriber only

RETURNED Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch has been urged to get cracking on infrastructure projects promised for the Far North, with roads, health and water storage all high priorities.

As of late yesterday afternoon, Mr Entsch had secured more than a third of the primary vote, with more than 75 per cent of votes counted.

His opponent, Labor's Elida Faith, attracted about 30 per cent of primary votes.

She conceded defeat to Mr Entsch on Sunday afternoon, issuing a public statement saying she was disappointed she would not be able to represent the community she loved.

"It seems a big part of this is the LNP's preference deal with Clive Palmer, which has clearly had an impact," she said.

The former Centrelink worker said it was always going to be a hard fight "up against the LNP bankrolled by big business and Clive Palmer's $50 million advertising spend."

Advance Cairns chief executive Nick Trompf said it was now time for the Coalition to deliver its election promises, in particular decongesting the Captain Cook Highway and assisting with the Cairns University Hospital project.

"Transport access in the north is crippling the northern suburbs of Cairns, in terms of development," he said.

"And health services ... to get a tertiary referral hospital, would be fantastic, so that's a key priority."

He was also hopeful there would be immediate processes in place to allow local employers to access the Far North Queensland Designated Area Migration Agreement - announced during the campaign - which would allow businesses to directly hire overseas workers to plug holes in the local workforce.

Enterprise North chief executive Kevin Byrne said Far North Queenslanders looked forward to an increasing emphasis from the government on infrastructure investment and policy changes, that would drive population growth and investment in the region.

"We look forward to working with Warren and the government in progressing the issues of affordable energy generation, bulk water storage, and ongoing investment in road and aviation connectivity across the region," he said.

