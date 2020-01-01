Reeling in the Clarence Valley’s biggest fish of 2019

Tom looks pretty happy with his catch after a trip with Yamba Fishing and Charters.

Tom looks pretty happy with his catch after a trip with Yamba Fishing and Charters.

FISHING :After another huge year of fishing in the Clarence Valley we decided to cast a line back on some of the biggest fish of the year.

As per usual, Lower Clarence residents were strongly represented with three from Yamba, two from Iluka and one from both Wooli and Woombah but Grafton’s Jake Macrase got his name in there for his sizeable bass caught in October.

Out of towners were less represented than past years with just one, Ed Bell from Stanthorpe in Queensland, making the list for a huge jewfish.

There were a number of changes to the list over the year but Rob Gaden and Joe McNeilly left it late to get their names on the list with a big flathead and a mammoth groper in the last week.