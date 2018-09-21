Referees in line for university centre boost

WITH a Country University Centre set to open in Grafton in 2019, rugby league referees, match officials, coaches and trainers will be able to gain qualifications and expand their knowledge and skills as part of a collaboration between CUC and the NRL.

An announcement was made today that a Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between the two organisations, and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the identity of our regional towns is often built around our sporting clubs.

"Sport brings communities together, so it is fantastic news that Country Universities Centres will help produce homegrown and highly skilled referees," Mr Barilaro said.

"The CUC and NRL partnership will boost grassroots rugby league by providing opportunities for new match officials, coaches and trainers to join the game and enable them to gain these qualifications without having to leave their home and families.

"The NSW Government's $8 million investment in Country Universities Centres provides students undertaking distance university courses with the facilities and academic support they need to excel in their studies, no matter whether they're studying marine biology, primary school teaching or sports science," he said.

NRL GM Tony Archer said the NRL partnership with CUCs would provide match officials with access to world class facilities across multiple regional locations.

"One of the key challenges for the game when it comes to recruiting and keeping officials in regional locations has been the ability to give them education and training facilities," Mr Archer said.

CUC CEO Duncan Taylor said any person in a regional community has a right to learn and that learning opportunities come in many different forms.

"If a person wants to become the next Tony Archer, we will support them to achieve their goal and if along the way that student also decides they want to become a teacher, we'll help provide that educational opportunity too," Mr Taylor said.