Reflecting on long love of books

Michael Bailey is retiring from volunteering at the Maclean Library after 32 years. Photo: Adam Hourigan

Michael Bailey is retiring from volunteering at the Maclean Library after 32 years. Photo: Adam Hourigan

MICHAEL Bailey has an almost computer-like knowledge of the Maclean Library.

Over the last 32 years among other tasks, he’s helped keep the arrangement of the books in a precise order, and finds books for customers with reservations.

“I pretty much know where every book is,” he said. “It’s all part of the routines.”

“Michael is particularly good with numbers, so he’s very effective in helping me with shelf reading, which is going along, reading codes and putting them in order,” Maclean Library officer Louise Tyrioe said.

“It’s not a job for everyone. Others can do it for a short while, but Michael’s ability with numbers and agility means he can do it well, and it will be missed.”

Today, Mr Bailey will retire from his volunteer position, and the library held a small celebration to mark the occasion recently.

Former librarian Fran Macguire, who worked the longest with Mr Bailey came and told many amusing anecdotes about their time in the library, including a time where they locked him inside.

Mr Bailey said a lot had changed in the library, starting from a single building, and the expansion when another house was built and joined to the original.

He paid tribute to former mayor Joy Matthews for the expansion, and said he always enjoyed meeting people and being a familiar face to many in the library.

“And I love seeing the children come and use the library,” he said.

“I enjoy it but it is also a place I know I am safe and cared about. I also wanted to work somewhere that took its responsibility for education and children seriously.”

Mr Bailey will use his spare time to play more bowls at the nearby Maclean Bowling Club, as well as maybe keeping more of an eye on the horse races.