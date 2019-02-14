Reflections on a Clarence Valley dance floor

THE Clarence Valley has had some amazing bands and entertainers perform within its boundaries over past few decades, some of the best you are never likely to see in these parts again.

From a newly-formed AC/DC at the long-gone Grafton Basketball Stadium, touring maidens INXS and US legends America at the South Club, to Eskimo Joe at Grafton's PO (when it was the nightclub de rigeuer) to a few Cold Chisel members getting into the spirit at now demolished Royal Tavern. It all happened here, allegedly.

Once you were of legal drinking age, certain decades rewarded you with some pretty big nights of unforgettable live entertainment.

Here are a few vintage examples from this entertainment writer's vault of big Clarence night's out from the fledgling late 80's through to the early 2000s in no particular order. (The years may be a slightly ballpark given the drinking environment one was operating in). Local bands will be tackled at a later date.

Keith Urban - Grafton District Services Club 1995

Upon reflection, what a coup! Who knew the winner of Tamworth Starmaker was going to reach such international acclaim and go on to marry another international superstar Aussie (Nicole Kidman) to become the entertainment power couple we know today. His blistering guitar playing, sublime vocals and warm, personable stage presence were obvious back then. Urban's rendition of Wichita Lineman and Acca Dacca's Highway to Hell on stage at GDSC is something you never forget.

Eurogliders - South Club 1988

Grace Knight and Bernie Lynch from The Eurogliders.

This band still takes to the stage occasionally at winery gigs but they were hot stuff in the 80s popping up a few times at the South Club in their heady touring days. The quirky pop band fronted by the soulful Grace Knight and backed by the keyboard compositions of Bernie Lynch, resulted in a colouful girly dance fest that would last an entire evening, while the blokes generally propped the bar up.

Wa Wa Nee - Yamba Bowling Club 1987

Not a bad way to make your debut night out at a licensed venue. These guys were burning up the charts at the time with songs you probably would cringe at now but back then it was all the rage here and overseas. Along with Pseudo Echo, these guys nailed the funk synth-pop sound of the era even though their run was relatively brief.

Martha Davis (The Motels) - GDSC 1989

An international star in Grafton? Yes it happened occasionally, and if you were a country teenage girl in the 1980s there was no way you were going to miss the chance to see one of the original kick-arse female performers of that era in G-town. Singing along to Total Control and Take the L out of Lover with Martha was certainly up there as far as live music pinnacles went.

The Whitlams - Pacific Hotel 1992

The Whitlams were annual visitors to Yamba back at the turn of the century. Domino Postiglione

One of the first places they played outside of their Newtown/metro homeland. The Pac Hotel became a bit of annual pilgrimage for the band especially around the New Year period. At that stage they were trading off the indie hit Gough which was doing the rounds on Triple J but aphrodiasics and blowing up the pokies were nowhere in sight. Not many outside of Sydney knew much about them which meant on occasion you almost had the whole dance floor to yourself. Industry fame was just around the corner for these guys who on one occasion arrived at Yamba for their gig in a quirky bus they had borrowed. They said it called Priscilla, and was about to star in a yet-to-be released Australian movie of the same name.

The Cockroaches/Mental As Anything GDSC 1988

What's better than having one nationally-loved band play in your patch? This gig. Hundreds piled into the GDSC for this showcase of Aussie pop rock and while the Mentals were top bill on this occasion, just a few short years later the support act reinvented themselves and were back on stage at GDSC with their new outfit called The Wiggles. Sure it was a day concert for kids which also went off but as history will tell you, international stardom beckoned those skivvy-wearing Cockroaches.

Chocolate Starfish - Parkview Hotel Grafton 1996

Another flash-in-the-pan band but hell they're still gigging today. CS enjoyed a few hits and people seemed to like the vivacious stage persona of lead singer Adam Thompson, so every time they turned up in the Clarence so did the crowds. The band's version of You're So Vain was a smash hit which ain't easy considering the legacy the tune already carried and Mountain became one of those 90s anthems much like the Screaming Jets' Shiver, the song you swayed to at the end of a big night. The only downside to this gig was being told what Chocolate Starfish actually meant by Chocolate Starfish.

Angels and Radiators - double bill South Club 1988

The late Doc Neeson from The Angels. Contributed

This double bill required stamina and lots of liquids so it's lucky the South Club had a massive wraparound bar upstairs (before the fire ruined the party the following year). From the moment the first guitar note was played the dancefloor anarchy ensued, a squashy, sweaty experience that went on for hours well before there was such a thing as a moshpit.

Skunkhour - Parkview Hotel 1995

Touring gigs like this could occur on a Thursday night but that didn't matter to working class Grafton. Packed in like sardines listening to tribal rap beats from these guys was a privilege even if we didn't know it at the time. The mid-week pub gig in the Clarence is long-gone but the memories linger on.

Russell Crowe and TOFOG - Yamba Bowling Club 2005

Russell Crowe singing with his band with TOFOG in 2005. They played the Yamba Bowlo that year. David Thomas

Okay most of us were there because of his acting pedigree rather than his singing talent but never the less as a band they're weren't bad. When you have the clout of Crowe and the desire to start up a rock outfit, you just do it. The musicians were no slouches and the frontman's stage presence was Oscar-winning stuff. Having the opportunity to say g'day to him (and his mum) afterwards helped to embed this one as one of the doozies.

Rick Price and John Williamson - Toohey's World's Biggest Barbecue, Grafton Racecourse 1993

Okay, this was a family-friendly afternoon gig but it was a pretty awesome thing for Grafton to land and considering we were a city built on said sponsor's beer, it made sense. A few select regional centres (Dubbo, Wollongong, Tamworth, Wagga) hosted these gigs all on the same day with various big name performers (Sydney had the Steve Miller Band) booked to appear. The Sunday concerts were broadcast live in pubs across the state, a concept really ahead of its time when it came to product promotion on a grand scale. After the racecourse gig Price ended up at the Crown Hotel with his entourage where a local band was playing that afternoon. No pressure.