Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NRRRL referess Grant Savins, Josh Crampton, Richard Fleming wearing specially designed jerseys for Naidoc Week.
NRRRL referess Grant Savins, Josh Crampton, Richard Fleming wearing specially designed jerseys for Naidoc Week. Contributed
Sport

Refs fly colours for reconciliation

Mitchell Craig
by
26th Jul 2019 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS weekend referees in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League will wear indigenous shirts as part of recognising NAIDOC and Reconciliation in the community.

"The jersey was organised by a proud Aboriginal man now living in Bundjalung Country, Jermaine, who is also part of the NRRRL competition," local referee Richard Fleming said.

"The artistic design was done by a local Aboriginal artist, Daniel Roberts.

"His story of the design is that it represents the sharing of knowledge and experiences for people to come together to get a greater understanding of aboriginal culture.

"It represents how important culture is and how coming together enriches sports like rugby league on the Northern Rivers."

Elsewhere, Marist Brothers will wear indigenous socks in all senior grades when they play Casino at Crozier Field, Lismore, tomorrow.

It is a big day for the Rams, who will also wear one-off pink jerseys for their Jodie's Inspiration fundraiser.

Games will start from 8.30am in a full club day from juniors through to seniors.

naidoc week 2019 reconciliation
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pyjama-clad staff manage power outage at Yamba

    premium_icon Pyjama-clad staff manage power outage at Yamba

    News Emergency works cause centre to turn away shoppers before power restored

    15-year campaign to seal road over

    premium_icon 15-year campaign to seal road over

    Community Residents on Lower Clarence Lane can sleep easy after decision

    9 delightful things to do this week

    premium_icon 9 delightful things to do this week

    Whats On From wood chopping to walking there is plenty on around the Clarence

    Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

    premium_icon Redmen's captain fantastic breaks club point-scoring record

    Rugby Union The milestones keep falling for Hancock who has long lead the club.