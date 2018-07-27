Refurbish, reuse, recycle at Riverside

WHEN it comes to the Riverside Bargain Centre, their motto "Refurbish, Reuse and Recycle” extends beyond simply giving furniture a second chance at life.

Riverside Bargain Centre is a not-for-profit charity organisation that provides factory seconds, second hand and new furniture and more at a lower cost for people.

Senior pastor of Riverside Church, Greg Holder, said they were very much on the refurbish, reuse and recycle train.

"We utilise the gifts of people to renovate and restore things and bring it out with a really affordable price, where it was once discarded when it actually has good purpose and value,” he said.

He said their aim was to try and make the prices very affordable for the community.

"Because a lot of people in the community struggle,” he said.

He said money raised goes back into the community through their community care arm Riverside Care, which operates out of Riverside Church.

Their involvement extends to working with the Department of Housing, FACS and Corrective Services.

He said they work with the Corrective Services industries department where they purchase and then sell bookcases made by inmates. The timber is milled in the Glen Innes correctional centre then comes to Grafton where inmates there build and put them together.

The Bargain Centre employs about 16 people and works with local employment agencies to give people a "second start”.

"We have a couple of people who have been working for us who came here on work for the dole schemes, it's worked really, really well for the community and for us,” he said.

They also stock a large range of affordable new mattresses supplied by AVANTI, plus they keep a stockpile of used quality mattresses to give-away to people in need.

"This is to help people in crisis ... we will always try to help wherever we can ... Sometimes we don't always have what is needed, but what we do have, then we give what we can.”