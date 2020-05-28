REFUSE REFUSED: No bulky waste collection for 2020

Sadly, 2020 will always be remembered most notably for its lack of council clean-up.

THE (usually) unmissable annual event in which the community paints the town in rubbish has been canned for 2020.

At Tuesday’s council meeting councillors passed a motion to cancel the waste collection and reduce the domestic waste fees by $12.50 to “offset any financial impact of not undertaking this service in 2019/20”.

Council documents stated the service was scheduled around the availability of a specialist contractor and a series of alternative arrangements had been deemed unacceptable.

A voucher system – whereby residents dispose of their waste themselves – was thought to be inequitable, difficult to manage and more costly for council.

A contractor was not able to manage a dial up service, where people book in times for their waste to be picked up.

And an alternative time around Christmas was considered by council staff but considered “not a desirable time period due to impending Christmas and holiday period”.