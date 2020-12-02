REGATTA: Rowing returns to the Clarence

The Grafton Rowing Regatta will take place on the Clarence River this weekend. Photo Caitlan Charles / The Daily Examiner

ROWING returns to the Clarence River this Sunday when the Grafton Rowing Club holds its annual regatta.

The club has worked hard to be in a position to host a major event after it was closed for some time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Grafton Rowing Club’s John Higham, the club implemented several changes after reopening, including adult members using the club on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and local schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“This has turned out to being a very positive move with the number of school students increasing significantly,” Mr Higham said.

“Saturdays are set aside to teach any member of the public who may like to learn to row from 7am.

“After each boat comes in from rowing it is washed thoroughly with soap and water inside and out, rinsed and stored. “The rowing blades are treated likewise.

“Rowers sign on and off and adhere to all Covid-19 instructions as required.”

While COVID-19 has trimmed attendance significantly this year, the good news is the 2020 event is going ahead, including some interstate crews making the trip including several Brisbane GPS schools.

Instead of being held over two days, the entire regatta will be held on Sunday, including the Head of the River which is normally held on the Saturday.

As well as crews from the host club, Lower Clarence, Grafton high and South Grafton High, other crews have been confirmed for the regatta from Lismore, Port Macquarie, Murwillumbahl, The Armidale School, Trinity Catholic College Lismore, University of Queensland, and Brisbane’s Commercial and Centenary rowing clubs.

A total of 34 events will be contested between 116 competitors, with the first crews hitting the water at 8.30am.