Reggies Rebels' only joy

GOOD WIN: Woolgoolga found the Rebels attack hard to control as South Grafton ground out a 34-22 win in the reserve grade minor semi-final.

GOOD WIN: Woolgoolga found the Rebels attack hard to control as South Grafton ground out a 34-22 win in the reserve grade minor semi-final. Tim Howard

RESERVE GRADE: South Grafton's "reggies” were the only team to bring the club some joy on a disappointing minor semi-final day at McKittrick Park.

Veteran hooker Stevie Kirby turned back the clock with a masterful display of dummy-half play, which netted two tries as he guided the team around the field to a 34-22 win over the Woolgoolga Seahorses.

Another veteran, Kurt Scheuerman, also put in a big display, taking the ball up and tackling with ferocity.

In the end it was the experienced players for the Rebels who allowed them to keep ahead of a younger Seahorses outfit, that kept finding itself out manoeuvred by South Grafton's old foxes.

Kirby wasted no time getting his team on the board after the Rebels worked their way upfield to camp on the Woolgoolga goal line.

From a play the ball a metre out, he spotted a slack marker and plunged over next to the posts, which winger Jade Duroux converted.

Woopi levelled the scores and began to apply pressure to the Rebels. It was then Scheuermann was injected into the game.

His grizzled appearance was deceptive as he tore into the rucks with the ball and tackled decisively.

The roused Rebels went on the attack in the dying seconds of the half when the second-rower made a break up the middle. He drew the fullback and put centre Parla Pearce into the clear.

Pearce scored and Duroux converted to put the Rebels ahead 12-6 at half time.

Woolgoolga opened the scoring in the second half when a clearing kick refused to find touch, while also eluding the Rebels winger. Instead it found his opposite number, Jacob Butterworth-Harvey, who sprinted 50m to score under the posts. It was the last time Woolgoolga were in the game.

Big runs from lock forward Mikee Randall and prop Vinny Duroux, which both led to tries, had the South Grafton crowd roaring its approval.

The crowd even found time to cheer former Rebel Josateki Ravueta when he scored out wide.