Region knows who to blame on border closure

Police on duty at the Queensland border at Griffith Street Coolangatta which remains closed too to the Covid restrictions. Pics Adam Head

Police on duty at the Queensland border at Griffith Street Coolangatta which remains closed too to the Covid restrictions. Pics Adam Head

THE decision to close the Queensland border to NSW and ACT is a ‘fair’ one according to most Clarence Valley residents.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement that from 1am this Saturday, all visitors will be denied entry except for rare exemptions. Returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

“The right decision!” Jacquie Polsen posted on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

“If people did the right thing, the country wouldn’t be having the resurgence of the virus we are now faced with. Hope the idiots and liars are happy with the problems cause by their selfishness, arrogance and stupidity.”

“The more people buck the system the more the screws are going to be tightened and restrictions get imposed. Wake up, Australia,” Evert Daniel Dubbeld added.

However, some blamed Queensland residents for the decision.

“That’s fine, but remember Queenslanders, you had three of your own do the border hop and brought it back,” Jody Shoebridge said.

“Maybe we should stop you all from crossing the boards too.”

However, Lorraine Barter suggested further restrictions in a bid to slow the pandemic.

“I think all borders should close now and travellers made to return to their home state,” she said. “We have so many interstate travellers in our little seaside town.”