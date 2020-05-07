Region to share $1.8 million bushfire recovery funding

The Granite Belt will share $1.8 million in funding to recover from the September bushfires. Picture Sarah Marshall

WHILE the region continues to battle the impacts of coronavirus, the lengthy recovery process from last's years devastating bush fires hasn't slowed down.

Minister Emergency Management David Littleproud said the Granite Belt will be one of 23 communities across Queensland to share $1.8 million in funding to recover from the 2019 bushfires.

"We'll continue to work closely with all bushfire-impacted communities to ensure they have the resources and support they need to make a complete recovery," Mr Littleproud said.

He said the application process is now open for community groups, local councils and non-government organisations to support community-led recovery and resilience programs.

"It is vitally important recovery efforts from the bushfires are locally-led and supported by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments - we are pleased to be able provide funding to help."

Small grants between $2500 and $50,000 and larger grants of between $50,001 and $100,000, with the first round of funding available to Southern Downs communities including the Granite Belt.

Minister Communities Coralee O'Rourke said the funding is a step in the right direction toward the recovery of our region.

"We know that the recovery from these fires will be a long-term process and we are in it for the long haul," Mrs O'Rourke said.

"These flexible funding grants will assist programs and projects that provide vital assistance to local people who have faced significant hardship and disruptions following the devastating bushfires."

Flexible funding grants are being made available under the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) through Category C Community Recovery Funds (CRF).

Grant applications close at 2pm on 3 June 2020.

Successful grant projects will be delivered in line with the latest health advice regarding COVID-19.