Regional conservatoriums help get the music started again

Regional conservatoriums are working to get NSW performers, teachers, conductors and students back to playing music again.

THE Association of NSW Regional Conservatorium has united with more than a dozen other peak organisations and institutions to form a combined voice to government on the current crisis caused by COVID-19.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is one of 17 regional conservatoriums across NSW represented by the ANSWRC.

Inaugurated in the last week, the Roundtable of Instrumental, Vocal and Music Education Organisations has its first objective to get NSW playing, singing and learning together, safely.

The Roundtable is an unprecedented and substantial collaboration, representing tens of thousands of performers, teachers, conductors, and students in all corners of the state.

ANSWRC has joined with the others to form the Roundtable, believing it will add strength and weight to the advocacy we and others are already doing on your behalf.

As a member of RIVMEO, ANSWRC is glad to be a significant contributor to this important work.

Recent decisions around the practice and performance of music in school, community and church settings have had deep and devastating effects throughout NSW.

With the playing, singing and learning of music in NSW substantially on hold, the combined effect on the health and wellbeing of individuals and the community is potentially profound.

The pandemic will be with us for some time. What we most need is an effective plan, based on authoritative research, to continue playing, singing and learning music as safely as possible.

The Roundtable is seeking to work collaboratively with the relevant authorities in NSW to develop evidence-based best practice models suitable to mitigate the risks associated with musical activities such as choirs and bands.

Roundtable working groups are currently:

• Planning a survey of the music community to gauge the effects of recent policy decisions,

• Undertaking a review of relevant, authoritative research in the field

• Collating and evaluating current risk management plans for instrumental and vocal music

• Reaching out to relevant authorities in health and education (government and non-government).

The work of the Roundtable will build on and add weight to the work already done by its member organisations including the ANSWRC.

The Roundtable is supported by ABODA and BANSW. Its facilitator is Stephen O'Doherty, a member of ABODA and a former NSW MP.

Addressing this issue is both urgent and important, and we will continue to keep you up to date with developments.

In a year of firsts, the formation of the Roundtable is itself a very significant development. Our hope is that the spirit of collaboration that has brought together such a broad coalition of interests will remain well into a post-COVID future, serving music in NSW well into the future.

Members of Roundtable of Instrumental, Vocal and Music Education Organisations

• Australian Band and Orchestra Directors Association (ABODA NSW)

• Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB NSW)

• Australian National Choral Association (ANCA and ANCA NSW)

• Australian School Band and Orchestra Festival (ASBOF)

• Australian Society for Music Education (ASME)

• Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums (ANSWRC)

• Band Association of NSW (BANSW)

• Gondwana Choirs

• Kodaly NSW

• Orff NSW

• Sydney Symphony Orchestra

• Sydney Youth Orchestras

• The Sydney Conservatorium of Music