Regional exporters receive $13 million boost

SUPPORT programs announced today for regional exporters worth almost $13 million has been met with excitement by the state’s peak business organisation.

The NSW Government today unveiled a $12.8 million package for small and medium exporters, aimed at creating jobs and supporting regional NSW, and included a $10,000 Exporter Assistance Grant.

Deputy Premier and regional NSW, industry and trade minister John Barilaro said the government was investing in the regions and reinvigorating export industries impacted by COVID-19.

“We know many of our regional exporters and communities have been doing it tough over the past few months, with disruptions to freight channels and reduction in orders,” Mr Barilaro said.

“Our new $12.8 million package is designed to unlock the regions and boost international trade once again, making it easier to get exports from paddock to port and plate.

“The package will provide more local trade advisers, an increased presence in key Asian markets, a new e-commerce program to develop alternative channels to market and a $10,000 grant scheme.”

Business NSW northern regional manager Jane Laverty said the grants were great news for Northern Rivers exporters.

“The Northern Rivers has a significant export value, estimated at nearly $7 billion and represents just over 4 per cent of regional exports generated in NSW,” she said.

“Our largest exporting sector is manufacturing at $1.925 billion the agriculture sector at $1.351 billion and then, on par with each other, construction and accommodation/food services both just under $550 million.

“COVID-19 has hit our exporters hard, with supply chain disruptions being reported by a number of our business, big and small. Business costs are rising and jobs are on the line as continued delays in global transport and additional safety measures are squeezing exporters out of traditional markets.

“When the various stimulus packages cease in September, the Northern Rivers needs the best possible chance to survive. Our export businesses could be sector that with the right support can provide the economic boost we need.”

Mrs Laverty said exporters are innovators and early adopters of new technologies, and the Northern Rivers leads the way in both large and modern production and gourmet and artisan food production with sustainable manufacturing practices.

“This means modern jobs and career pathways for our local youth. We have all the ingredients to showcase Northern Rivers excellence to the world. Now is the time for support.” Mrs Laverty said.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the new measures built on existing exporter support available through the Government’s export adviser network and Export Capability Building Program, and is part of its broader Global NSW strategy to nurture trade, investment and innovation.

“Our global connections are more important than ever as we set the State up for dynamic recovery,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Exports accounted for approximately 14 per cent of the State economy before COVID-19 so it’s crucial we defend our international trading position and maintain contact with key markets.

“This package will help exporters preserve existing relationships and build a solid platform to growth.”

Finance and Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope said regional businesses had so much to offer not only to the rest of the state, but the world.

“Small businesses across NSW have some of the best products and services and this grant will provide a much-needed boost to those businesses who have been hit hard by drought, bushfires, floods and now COVID-19,” Mr Tudehope said.

The $10,000 Export Assistance Grant will be available for up to 1000 export ready or export capable NSW businesses, helping them access new markets or re-enter old ones where business has ceased.

Grants will be provided on a matched funding basis.

For more information and to apply visit www.business.nsw.gov.au/export-from-nsw.