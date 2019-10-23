Regional firm wins $7 mil tender for gallery upgrade

Regional construction company O'Donnell & Hanlon have won the tender for extensions to the Grafton Regional Art Gallery.

THE succesful tenderer for the $7million extension of the Grafton Regional Art Gallery is the NSW regional-based construction firm O'Donnell & Hanlon.

The family owned business was established in Kempsey in 1974 and has an extensive portfolio of work in regional centres around the state.

The gallery project will join a pool of seven other project for government and private clients from Kempsey to Gunnedah.

O'Donnell & Hanlon maintain their base in Kempsey with regional offices in Coffs Harbour, Goonellabah and Tamworth.

Council's consultants for the project, Project Works Advisory, called for tenders for the project on August 27. Tenders closed on October 1.

At Tuesday's council meeting it voted to accept O'Donnell & Hanlon's tender of $6,813,738 for the project.

The council has given general manager Ashley Lindsay authority to approve budget variations up to 10 per cent of the contract sum.

There was no indication when work would begin on the project.