Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Regional construction company O'Donnell & Hanlon have won the tender for extensions to the Grafton Regional Art Gallery.
Regional construction company O'Donnell & Hanlon have won the tender for extensions to the Grafton Regional Art Gallery. SIMONHUGHESPHOTO@gmail.com
Council News

Regional firm wins $7 mil tender for gallery upgrade

Tim Howard
by
23rd Oct 2019 1:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE succesful tenderer for the $7million extension of the Grafton Regional Art Gallery is the NSW regional-based construction firm O'Donnell & Hanlon.

The family owned business was established in Kempsey in 1974 and has an extensive portfolio of work in regional centres around the state.

The gallery project will join a pool of seven other project for government and private clients from Kempsey to Gunnedah.

O'Donnell & Hanlon maintain their base in Kempsey with regional offices in Coffs Harbour, Goonellabah and Tamworth.

Council's consultants for the project, Project Works Advisory, called for tenders for the project on August 27. Tenders closed on October 1.

At Tuesday's council meeting it voted to accept O'Donnell & Hanlon's tender of $6,813,738 for the project.

The council has given general manager Ashley Lindsay authority to approve budget variations up to 10 per cent of the contract sum.

There was no indication when work would begin on the project.

clarence valley council construction government grants grafton regional art gallery odonnell & hanlon tender
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    premium_icon NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    News ROD Lloyd is always on the road. Watching his devastated reaction to what he saw today all the way to the end could save a life. WATCH THE VIDEO

    ENTER NOW: Daily Examiner Calendar Competition

    ENTER NOW: Daily Examiner Calendar Competition

    Community Have you got a stunning photo of the Clarence Valley?

    • 23rd Oct 2019 11:54 AM
    Koalas are happy as 144-bed aged care development approved

    premium_icon Koalas are happy as 144-bed aged care development approved

    Council News Koalas big winners in aged care development.

    YOUR SAY: Readers divided over tourist mayhem

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Readers divided over tourist mayhem

    Opinion Is closing Turf St the answer to traffic woes?