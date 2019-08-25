Best netball teams in region go head-to-head in Grafton

NETBALL: Lower Clarence Netball Association's open team earned bragging rights over Grafton rivals in the finals of the NSW Netball Regional League before they were bundled out of the competition by Lismore.

Lismore also proved to be the downfall of Lower Clarence's under-17 team, which suffered a narrow four-point loss.

Played at the Grafton Sports Centre on Sunday, the Regional League finals saw the best teams across the Far North Coast come together for a day of fast-paced netball action.

Despite the under-17s enjoying previous success against Lismore in the round stages of the tournament, Lower Clarence Netball Association's Marianne Lawrence said yesterday wasn't their day.

"It was a high-quality game but they were a bit all over us, though we came back from being 11 down at three-quarter time to only losing by four," Lawrence said.

In the senior division, the rivalry between Lower Clarence and Grafton was alive for all to see in a fast-paced and high-quality clash.

Lower Clarence's representative co-ordinator Shelly White said the side was pleased to earn a 30-28 win over Grafton.

"It's always a good game against Grafton and neither team left anything behind, it was full on," White said.

"Sometimes they get us and sometimes we get them, so it was good to come away with that win."

The open side eventually fell short of a Regional League grand final berth, going down to Lismore 37-28.

"Lismore are a very very strong team, and we lost both games against them in the previous weeks so we always knew coming into the game it was going to be tough," she said.

"They all played amazing and busted their backsides and in the end had a great day."

This was the first time Grafton Netball Association hosted the Regional League finals, and club president Brooke Burton said it was a big success.

"I think we did a pretty good job, it's hard work but worth it, we had a great day and the crowd that supported us was amazing," she said.