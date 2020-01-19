Regional Seniors Travel Card release date announced

COMING SOON: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis promotes the new Regional Seniors Travel card with NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole.

Clarence Valley seniors will be able to apply for the NSW Nationals in Government’s $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card from January 29, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

“The card is only available to people outside metropolitan areas in recognition of the greater distances we travel and the fewer public transport options we have,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis said eligible seniors will be able to use their card to buy fuel, ride in taxis or travel on NSW TrainLink trains and coaches.

Eligible seniors will have a minimum of 12 months to use their card from the time of activation.

To be eligible to receive the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card you must be an age pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card or hold a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card issued by either the Department of Human Services or Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Seniors must also live in regional NSW outside Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong City Council boundaries.

“This is another Nationals election promise that we are keeping and it will ease the financial squeeze on older locals,” Mr Gulaptis said.

For more information and to apply from January 29 go to service.nsw.gov.au,

call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW Service Centre in Grafton, or Maclean.