Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Federal Government will inject $250 million into regional Australia to boost regional jobs and our local economy through tourism. Photo: Suzy Casement.
The Federal Government will inject $250 million into regional Australia to boost regional jobs and our local economy through tourism. Photo: Suzy Casement.
Politics

Regional tourism package on the way for the North Coast

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
29th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Federal Government will inject $1.25 million into the North Coast as part of a $250 million program encouraging more Australians to travel and experience a homegrown holiday as part of the coronavirus recovery.

The package includes two measures, a $50 million Regional Tourism Recovery initiative to and $200 million for an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the package would deliver targeted support for regional tourism to boost regional jobs and our local economy.

“More local jobs, better community infrastructure and a boost to our local economy – that is exactly what this announcement is about,” Mr Hogan said.

“By investing in an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund we are investing in the future of our community.”

Mr Hogan said tourism is an important job creator and was working to make sure tourism regions are in the best possible shape on the other side of the pandemic.

“The North Coast will receive up to $1.25 million through the new Recovery for Regional Tourism program,” he said.

“This targeted new fund supports internationally dependent tourism regions to adapt their offerings, experiences and marketing to appeal to domestic visitors in the short-term.

“The type of support measures for each region will be unique and will be developed through

consultation with tourism representatives in each region and relevant state and territory agencies.”

building better regions fund economic recovery page mp kevin hogan regional tourism recovery
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO S**T! Grafton woman’s lucky lottery win

        Premium Content NO S**T! Grafton woman’s lucky lottery win

        News 2020 had been a bad year for one Grafton woman, but that all changed after a phone call with news her year had turned around with a $100,000 lotto win

        CHAMP: Phoenix rises to claim surfing title

        Premium Content CHAMP: Phoenix rises to claim surfing title

        Surfing One of Yamba’s littlest surfers stands tall in Coffs Harbour competition.

        Picking conditions under investigation in Coffs region

        Premium Content Picking conditions under investigation in Coffs region

        Rural A union investigation is currently underway across the Coffs region.

        Grand finals celebrate all that’s good about junior AFL

        Premium Content Grand finals celebrate all that’s good about junior AFL

        AFL See who took home the flags in this weekend’s grand finals of the AFL North Coast...