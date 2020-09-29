Regional tourism package on the way for the North Coast

The Federal Government will inject $250 million into regional Australia to boost regional jobs and our local economy through tourism. Photo: Suzy Casement.

THE Federal Government will inject $1.25 million into the North Coast as part of a $250 million program encouraging more Australians to travel and experience a homegrown holiday as part of the coronavirus recovery.

The package includes two measures, a $50 million Regional Tourism Recovery initiative to and $200 million for an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the package would deliver targeted support for regional tourism to boost regional jobs and our local economy.

“More local jobs, better community infrastructure and a boost to our local economy – that is exactly what this announcement is about,” Mr Hogan said.

“By investing in an additional round of the Building Better Regions Fund we are investing in the future of our community.”

Mr Hogan said tourism is an important job creator and was working to make sure tourism regions are in the best possible shape on the other side of the pandemic.

“The North Coast will receive up to $1.25 million through the new Recovery for Regional Tourism program,” he said.

“This targeted new fund supports internationally dependent tourism regions to adapt their offerings, experiences and marketing to appeal to domestic visitors in the short-term.

“The type of support measures for each region will be unique and will be developed through

consultation with tourism representatives in each region and relevant state and territory agencies.”