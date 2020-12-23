Regional travel to become cheaper in 2021

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis called on the help of members of the Grafton U3A Men's Shed last year to promote the new Regional Seniors Travel card.

Travel across the Clarence will soon be a little cheaper with the announcement of a range of regional travel measures by the NSW Government.

The $250 Seniors Regional Travel Card scheme has been renewed for a second year, with applications for year two opening on Monday, January 18 2021

"Our regional seniors travel card is a $250 prepaid Visa card designed to help older Australians in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW offset the cost of essential travel expenses," Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"The card is coming back for the second year of the two-year trial following a successful first 12 months which saw over 337,500 applications across NSW.

"The regional seniors travel card was an election commitment by the NSW Nationals, and it has been an overwhelming success in its first year. More than $60m has been spent in our regional communities, putting money in local cash registers at a time where it has been badly needed."

To be eligible, seniors must be an age pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card or hold a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card issued by either the Department of Human Services or Department of Veterans' Affairs.

As well as the seniors travel card, bus ticket prices are also set to be reduced from January 1.

Mr Gulaptis said customers will save up to 30 cents on short trips between three and eight kilometres while the largest fare reductions are for longer-distance trips over 200km, which we are reducing by 50 per cent, or around $25.

"There will also be simpler and cheaper daily tickets, including a $5 daily ticket for short-distance trips less than 8 kilometres, and a maximum daily ticket price of $30, which means customers save just over $70 per day when they are travelling over 200km," he said.

Concession fares will be offered at half the adult fares, and the Regional Excursion Daily ticket for pensioners will remain at $2.50. The maximum fares have been set for a period of five years from 1 January 2021.

Applications are managed by Service NSW. Visit service.nsw.gov.au or call 13 77 88.