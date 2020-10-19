Region’s monsoonal weather conditions set to continue

RAIN: More rain is forecast and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

RAIN: More rain is forecast and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

THE Northern Rivers’ monsoonal weather conditions are set to continue this afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm, 60 per cent chance of showers and a strong wind warning in place along the coast.

Daytime temperatures in the mid to high 20s are being experienced across the region

and there is a chance of a thunderstorm and another useful drop of rain.

After a dry, hot, windy weekend, many people would have welcomed decent rainfall in the past 24 hours including Alstonville (31mm), Lismore (22mm), Ballina (18mm) and Byron Bay (11mm).

There is a strong wind warning in place along the Byron Coast and Coffs Coast.

A low pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea, while an associated trough is moving over northeast New South Wales. This system will move away to the east later today as a high pressure system slowly moves across southeast Australia.

Unsettled conditions look set to redevelop during the second half of the week as this high over the Tasman feeds humid air across the state and another low pressure trough begins to deepen across Central Australia.

Its predicted there will be a shower or two for Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Ballina and Tweed Heads.

Daytime temperatures in the mid to high 20s will continue through the week, with some cooling of conditions at night making it easier to sleep.

Here’s the three-day forecast for the region:

Tuesday, October 20:

Partly cloudy. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h tending south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday, October 21:

Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 10 and 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Thursday, October 22:

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming north to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 11 and 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.