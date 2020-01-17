Menu
Rainfall is a welcome change for the Gladstone district
Regions receive much-needed rainfall

Nick Gibbs
17th Jan 2020 3:44 PM
A welcome weather system has brought significant rainfall to the Gladstone region.

Between 9am Thursday and 9am Friday the region received up to 20mm.

Some areas west of Gladstone also had much-needed rainfall, with Mount Seaview recording up to 66mm.

Falls dropped off sharply this morning with 2mm recorded for the Gladstone region between 9am and 2pm.

There was more substantial rain further south today with Miriam Vale receiving up to 15mm.

A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall was issued by Bureau of Meteorology, but that warning has now been cancelled.

BoM is predicting the wet weather to continue this weekend, with a 90 per cent chance of rain across the Gladstone region on Saturday and falls of between nine and 30mm predicted.

Things are expected to ease off by Sunday before returning to largely dry conditions early next week.

