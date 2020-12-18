Menu
Region’s tragedy the catalyst for Pacific Highway upgrade

Jenna Thompson
19th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Although Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Dallas Leven was only a child when the Cowper Bus Disaster occurred, he has seen first-hand the long-term impacts on the Clarence Valley community as a result. 

 

Cowper Podcast

     

    iTunes       |       Stitcher       |       Spotify   

    From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind the 1989 Cowper bus disaster near Grafton. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence, and how Australia's worst road disaster at the time was the catalyst for the nation's largest road infrastructure project, the Pacific Highway Upgrade.

    <<<< COWPER PODCAST EPISODE GUIDE >>>>

    Grafton Daily Examiner

