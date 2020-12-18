Region’s tragedy the catalyst for Pacific Highway upgrade

Although Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Dallas Leven was only a child when the Cowper Bus Disaster occurred, he has seen first-hand the long-term impacts on the Clarence Valley community as a result.

Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Dallas Leven speaks about the impact of the Pacific Highway: Coffs-Clarence Police Sergeant Dallas Leven speaks about the impact of the Pacific Highway since it has been upgraded to divided dual lanes from Hexham to the QLD border.

From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind the 1989 Cowper bus disaster near Grafton. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence, and how Australia's worst road disaster at the time was the catalyst for the nation's largest road infrastructure project, the Pacific Highway Upgrade.

