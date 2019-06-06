Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVER: Mwaba Precious Chilolo was charged with drink driving after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218.
DRINK DRIVER: Mwaba Precious Chilolo was charged with drink driving after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218. File
News

Registered nurse caught 4x the limit behind the wheel

lucy rutherford
by
6th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REGISTERED nurse has shown remorse for her actions after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218 and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Mwaba Precious Chilolo fronted Roma Magistrates Court last Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving more than four times the limit.

The court heard on May 10, Chilolo had consumed three glasses of wine at the Commonwealth Hotel and was driving home when she was intercepted by police at 11.40pm on Hawthorne St.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he had difficulty accepting three glasses of wine would have returned such a high reading.

"You're a nurse, you should have a heightened knowledge of alcohol consumption," he said.

"Your ability to manage a vehicle... would have been grossly affected."

Magistrate Stark sentenced Chilolo to a disqualified license for 12 months and a $1500 fine.

"If you continue driving like you are, you'll be a danger to yourself and others on the road," he said.

drink driver registered nurse roma magistrates court
South Burnett

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: No family deserves this horror

    premium_icon OUR SAY: No family deserves this horror

    Opinion 'What sort of society do we live in, when there are people who would allow a murderer to walk free in the knowledge that innocent victims continue to suffer'

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Chow down on an epic line-up

    Chow down on an epic line-up

    Whats On Eat to the Beat in Yamba set to impress with delectable tunes

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Bop along to Yamba festival this weekend

    Bop along to Yamba festival this weekend

    Whats On A stellar line up and delicious food is set to hit the Bowlo

    Yamba bank supports community transport

    Yamba bank supports community transport

    News Branch has made deposit that will make a mark in their community