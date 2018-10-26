Menu
A child reading Jacaranda Magic for the first time. Inda Ahmad Zabri
Reigniting a love of outdoor play for Jacaranda

Caitlan Charles
26th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

GRAFTON'S iconic jacarandas will be immortalised once again on the pages of a childrens book when Dannika Patterson and illustator Meagan Forward release their book Jacaranda Magic.

The book captures the beauty of Grafton's jacaranda trees on every page.

Launching the book on Saturday, at the Jacaranda Festival Children's Morning, Ms Patterson will have a special story time event on the main stage at 10.30am.

 

The front cover of Jacaranda Magic

Children will have the chance to meet Ms Patterson and purchase signed copies of Jacaranda Magic.

Patterson and the CBCA-shortlisted illustrated Ms Forward hope the new book will entertain and engage children, reigniting the love of outdoor play in children and adults.

 

Author Dannika Patterson

The inspiration behind Jacaranda Magic was born when author Dannika Patterson compared her own memories childhood to observations of the childhood that her young children, 3 and 5, are currently experiencing. The more she researched the many and varied benefits of nature play, the more passionate she has become about advocating it.

Jacaranda Magic is published by Melbourne-based Ford Street Publishing and is now available via booksellers throughout Australia.

