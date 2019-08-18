Menu
BACK ON TRACK: Ministry of Fear trained by Jason Reilly.
Horses

Reilly horse back to best after time off the track

by Kathryn Lewis
18th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
THERE will some tough competition when Ministry of Fear steps out tomorrow, but after a month-long break he is fit and fresh to take it on.

The second run after a spell is always a good one according to trainer Jason Reilly.

Reilly said the seven-year-old had drawn a "nice barrier" putting in good stead to take on some strong competition on home turf.

Coming off the back of a four-week rest, the gelding is fresh when he steps out in the CRJC Horse Of The Year Awards 7 September Benchmark 58 Handicap (1205 Metres).

"I think he should run well, he's a lot fitter than the first run," he said.

Ministry of Fear will jump from barrier seven with jockey Raymond Spokes, and Reilly has high hopes the pair could take out their second placing as a team.

Spokes took out first place with the gelding in April.

Reilly said the biggest competition in the race would be another Grafton horse, Ilia.

"She is always super consistent and races well on her home track," he said.

The Shane Everson trained mare placed second and third in her past two starts at Ballina and Lismore.

Reilly's Ministry of fear will take to the barrier for a late 4.45pm start in the race 7 CRJC Horse Of The Year Awards 7 September Benchmark 58 Handicap.

clarence racing grafton racing jason reilly ministry of fear
