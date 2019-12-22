Menu
Santa Claus bringing some Christmas cheer to the children gathered to meet him at Ford Park with the Yamba SES Unit's river run.
Family Fun

Reindeer replaced by riverboats as Santa makes special visit

Jarrard Potter
22nd Dec 2019 4:47 PM
WITH Christmas only a few days away, Santa Claus called in to Yamba early to double check his list of good boys and girls was accurate before the big day.

Santa had a little help from his friends at Yamba SES, with Paddy the Platypus on had to help Santa greet the young and young at heart who gathered at Ford Park, Calypso Caravan Park, Blue Dolphin, Iluka Riverside Tourist Park and the Yamba Shores Tavern.

The special visit was part of the Yamba SES unit's annual festive river run, and unit commander George Szekely said it's their biggest community engagement event they do for the year.

With hundreds of kids flocking to meet Santa and Paddy the Platypus, it's easy to see why.

For more details on how to volunteer with the SES, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer.

