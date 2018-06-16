Reinforcements bolster Magpies against Raiders

Magpies leaders Dan Randall and Hugh Stanley work hard in defence during the NRRRL first grade clash between Lower Clarence Magpies and Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies player-coach Dan Randall says he is ready for the home clash tomorrow despite a broken hand three weeks ago against Murwillumbah.

The Magpies will need his experience in the back-row with regular lock Alex McMillan out on a holiday in Europe.

Chris Jones makes his return to the Magpies starting side to replace McMillan in the 13 as they prepare for a tough clash against NRRRL heavyweights Tweed Coast Raiders who are led by former NRL premiership winner Brent Kite.

The home side will also be boosted by the return of experienced front-rower Ryan Binge who will add plenty of go-forward back to the pack.

Binge will be partnered by the latest acquisition, David Fernando, in the front row, with regular prop Dalton Shaw still a week from returning.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Jordan Binge, 3. Nick Plummer, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Eathan Kapeen, 6. Hugh Stanley, 7. Dan Mitchell, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. TJ Kapeen, 10. David Fernando, 11. Grant Brown, 12. Dan Randall, 13. Chris Jones, 14. Pat Hughes, 15. Matty Lee.