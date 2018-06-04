Risky rejects handed Blue Cards

Former drug addict Michael Patraic Murray has been issued with a Blue Card.

CONVICTED drug addicts, deadly drivers and child bashers are being handed Blue Cards, despite Queensland justice officials deeming them too risky to work with children.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal has overturned one in every four Blue Card bans in the past six years.

A Courier-Mail investigation has found that in the past 12 months, QCAT granted Blue Cards to 24 people the Department of Justice had rejected as a potential risk to children.

They included a teenage tutor who killed another driver in a failed suicide attempt, and a worker who stole $95,000 from a children's charity.

A former ice addict was granted a Blue Card, despite Justice Department concerns about his "recent and frequent'' drug history.

A woman who had a drug lab in her backyard, along with two mothers charged with assaulting their own children, were given Blue Cards.

Billy James Cody was jailed in 2014 over the death of another driver when he smashed into two cars while driving drunk and drugged. Picture: Megan Slade

QCAT granted a Blue Card last year to Billy James Cody, who was jailed in 2014 over the death of another driver when he smashed into two cars while driving drunk and drugged.

The Justice Department told QCAT Mr Cody had "recklessly endangered the safety of others ... he chose to drive after consuming alcohol and drugs''.

But QCAT member Steven Holzberger ruled there was "no specific risk to children''.

He said Mr Cody was 18 at the time of the crash and was effectively treating and managing his autistic spectrum disorder.

The Justice Department denied a Blue Card last year to a woman it said "at best, was wilfully blind'' to her former partner's drug lab in her backyard.

But the woman appealed against the decision to QCAT, which ruled she should get a Blue Card because she was unaware of her former partner's drug issues.

A bipolar woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting her own three children in 2014 - and then breached her bail conditions by trying to see her son at school and abusing the principal in front of other children - won her QCAT appeal last June.

QCAT member Julie Ford ruled the woman had been under extreme stress while suffering a manic episode and had since shown remorse and insight.

Blue Cards are transferable, so a card granted to coach junior soccer can be used to work in childcare or have children sleep over in "home stays".

The existing law bans Blue Cards for anyone convicted and jailed for serious child sex offences, the murder of a child, or offences related to child exploitation material.

But other criminals, including drug dealers, armed robbers and wife bashers, can get a Blue Card if the Department of Justice decides they are an "exceptional case where a person is not a risk to children''.

Hetty Johnson from Bravehearts. Picture: Jono Searle.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston yesterday said people with other kinds of criminal records should also be ineligible to get Blue Cards.

"The law isn't strict enough, and it's too easy to get a Blue Card,'' she said.

A State Government review last year recommended 81 changes to approvals for working with children, including a ban on Blue Cards for a broader range of crimes.

A Blue Card Services spokeswoman yesterday said QCAT appeals "provide natural justice''.

"QCAT can also obtain and review information that may not have been available to, or accessible by, Blue Card Services when making the original decision,'' she said.

"All Blue Card applicants and cardholders' criminal records are monitored daily by the Queensland Police so Blue Card Services can take action, including suspending or cancelling a Blue Card - which prohibits the person from working with children - if there is a relevant change in a person's criminal history.''

A spokeswoman for Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath yesterday said "work is well underway'' on the Blue Card reforms recommended eight months ago.

EX-ICE ADDICT CLEARED TO WORK WITH CHILDREN

A FORMER ice addict has been granted a Blue Card, despite Justice Department concerns about his "recent and frequent'' drug history.

Michael Patraic Murray, 40, has a history of drug convictions and was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death after killing a pedestrian on the Gold Coast in 2006.

The Justice Department rejected his Blue Card application last year on the grounds of "recent, frequent and extensive drug-related activities''.

Former drug addict Michael Patraic Murray has made ‘a remarkable and significant turnaround in his life’.

"Drug use and drug-related activities will be likely to detract from his ability to provide a protective environment for children placed in his care, and his ability to present as an appropriate role model for them,'' Blue Card Services screening unit director Michelle Miller stated in her decision.

But Mr Murray appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, which ruled that he had made a "remarkable and significant turnaround in his life'' after a year in the Salvation Army's Fairhaven drug rehabilitation centre.

"Mr Murray would only present a risk to children if still using illicit drugs,'' QCAT member Andrew McLean Williams stated in his decision in February.

"Yet it appears improbable that Mr Murray would now return to a life of drug addiction.''

Mr McLean Williams said QCAT had heard evidence from representatives of the Australian Anti-Ice Campaign, the Salvation Army and two psychologists, who "were able to testify to the redemption that he has since undergone''.

The QCAT ruling reveals that Mr Murray was convicted of drug offences in 1999 and 2014, and convicted for breach of privacy when he was "high on ice'' on Anzac Day 2014 and peered over and under the door in a beachside shower block while a man was having a shower.

Mr Murray told QCAT "the man was known to him, and that he was trying to encourage him to become involved in the modelling industry''.

In 2006, Mr Murray was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death after his car hit a pedestrian on the roadside, but a jury found him not guilty in 2008.

Mr Murray could not be contacted yesterday.