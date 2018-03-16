Rejuvenated competition kicks off on netball courts

Former Grafton Redmen A Grade goalkeeper Naomi Lloyd will make her return to the courts for Redmen Old Gals in this weekend's first round of the Grafton netball season.

NETBALL: Grafton Netball Association has turned a major corner heading into the 2018 season with eight teams ready to kick start a reformed A Grade division this weekend.

A Grade netball took a year's recess from the Bacon St courts, and the association is thrilled to see it return with a focus toward the future.

Each club will be represented in the competition with the eight teams comprising of GHS Allstars, GHS Express, Redmen FDY, Redmen FDG, S and S Topshelf, Northside Dominators, Northside Old Gals and City Thunder.

Each squad in the competition will feature a crop of the association's burgeoning junior ranks in an effort to introduce more juniors to high-level competition.

Grafton Netball Association vice-president Brooke Burton said it has created a highly-competitive and exciting competition.

"To go from having absolutely no A Grade last season, to having eight teams in the competition this year is amazing,” she said.

"We are rebuilding the competition, and having the juniors involved in the top level will keep us moving toward the future.

"We still want them to play socially with their friends, but then they will come up and play a second game with their A Grade side.

"It is just about giving them that better experience with senior players, which will in turn help them become better as a representative side.”

A few familiar faces will also return to the Grafton netball fold, with the Redmen Old Gals featuring several players from the 2016 grand final winning Redmen side including stellar goal keeper Naomi Lloyd.

"The Old Gals will be a tough outfit to beat, they are all former A Grade players in their own right,” Burton said.

"But they will have a tough time coming up against last year's A Reserve winners the Thunder, who will run under the City club banner in 2018.”

The CRANES All Abilities netball side will also make a friendly return to the courts as they contend the C Grade ranks for the City club.

Donna Jackson has taken over running the CRANES side and Burton said they will be a force to be reckoned with.

"We just want to get them out there to play more netball, and to make them feel a part of a club,” she said.