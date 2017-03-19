Relay for Life rained out, but not done yet

Lower Clarence Relay for life chair Lorraine Breust donates the survivors and carers ceremonial cake to staff and residents of Caroona Yamba after the event was washed out.

THEY had said rail, hail or shine, but noone mentioned a flood.

After receiving approximately 157mm of rain on Friday night and Saturday morning in Yamba, the Lower Clarence Relay for Life committee made the difficult decision to postpone the event for the safety of attendees.

"Even though we had planned to go ahead rain, hail or shine, the amount of water and flooding that was experienced in the region was well above the amount predicted,” said committe chairperson Lorraine Breust.

"Several of the team members had contacted us to say they were unable to get to the relay due to road closures, the school venue was inundated with water and with more rain expected over the weekend, and concerns for the safety of attendees travelling on the road to attend the event, we decided to postpone until we can confirm another suitable date.

"Our ray of sunshine was to donate the Survivors and Carers Ceremonial cake, donated by Irons and Craig in Yamba, to Caroona Yamba Hostel. The staff and residents were delighted that we decided to do this.”

The committee and Cancer Council NSW expressed their gratitude at the outpouring of support from the community for the event this year.

"We would like to sincerely thank all of the teams, sponsors, businesses, volunteers and everyone who donated their time and goods for the event,” said Cancer Council NSW Northern Rivers Community Relations Coordinator Abby Wallace,

"The community has raised over $58,000 so far to support people in the Clarence Valley living with cancer and we cannot thank everyone enough.”

Announcements about a new date for the Relay For Life will be made in the coming weeks.

For updates on the event, go to www.relayforlife.org.au/lowerclarence and the Facebook page www.facebook.com/lowerclarencerelayforlife

For any questions relating to the event being postponed, contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council NSW, on 6639 1308 or email abbyw@nswcc.org.au.

For further information regarding any Cancer Council NSW initiative, or for cancer support services, please contact Cancer Council Helpline on 13 11 20.