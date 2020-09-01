Relay the Clarence Valley way this November

THE 2020 Grafton Relay For Life has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions with a virtual event to be held instead.

The relay had already been postponed to November 14-15 from its original scheduled date in April.

However, the current COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing uncertainty has forced Cancer Council to change its plans altogether for 2020.

Instead a virtual celebration called Relay The Clarence Valley Way 2020 will run from Saturday, November 7 to Saturday, November 14.

"Cancer Council is acutely aware just how excited the Clarence Valley community gets when it comes to their Relay For Life," a Cancer Council spokesman said.

"Sadly, this year due to COVID-19 we are unable to hold the Grafton Relay For Life in its usual format.

COVID-19 restrictions has meant Cancer Council is unable to run the 2020 Grafton Relay For Life in its usual format.

"However the relay committee members have been applying their usual indomitable spirit, working long and hard to present a uniquely different event.

"Relay The Clarence Valley Way 2020 will include all of your favourite parts of Relay For Life."

The week-long event will begin online with the traditional opening ceremony presented by a special guest greeting the participants, followed by the traditional Welcome to Country including messages from Grafton Relay For Life and Cancer Council.

Grafton's Relay for Life opening ceremony

The following day (Nov 8) will be an opportunity to meet local survivors and carers who will be presented with pins, ribbons, a purple shirt, sashes, a plant and baked goodies.

"Each day will present something magical and uniquely different, while the much-loved opening and closing ceremonies will appear much the same, albeit online," the spokesman said.

"On Tuesday, November 10, we'll be encouraging businesses to hold a purple workplace fundraiser, dress their shopfronts and request staff to dress in purple for the day to assist Cancer Council in raising vital funds needed to continue to provide essential support services to the Clarence Valley community.

"We'll also be asking schools to engage students in purple activities, not forgetting 'Miss Relay', when we ask guys with a sense of humour to get in touch with their feminine side."

More information on what will be happening throughout the week and how you can be involved will be provided soon.

To register your virtual team and begin fundraising contact Brittany Raven on 66 59 8416 or email Brittany.Raven@nswcc.org.au