23°
News

Release the musician inside you at instrument zoo

Adam Hourigan
| 18th May 2017 3:00 PM
The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is encouraging anyone to come and pick up an instrument in a "petting zoo" demonstration of the instruments being taught this weekend.
The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is encouraging anyone to come and pick up an instrument in a "petting zoo" demonstration of the instruments being taught this weekend. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON Shoppingworld will be alive with the sounds of as many different instruments as you can get your hands on.

And while it might be not sound like a symphony orchestra, they are hoping it may be the start of a musical journey for many.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is showing off their "Instrument Zoo" on Saturday, and director Adam Wills said it was a perfect way for kids and adults to try out the various instruments available.

"It's a bit like a petting zoo... you can come along and see all the instruments and touch them and play along with them," he said.

"We'll have a range of instruments like trumpets, flute, clarinet, violin, maybe even a tuba."

Mr Wills said that the initial cost and accessibility to instruments often turned people off from giving them a go, and wanted to give people a way to try them out first.

"We're keen to see more students learning music, and increase the participation," he said.

"And we'll have teachers there to show everyone where the fingers and mouths should go."

The display will run from 10am-noon Saturday next to City Beach in Grafton Shoppingworld and if you discover your inner muso, enrolment forms will be available on the day.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley conservatorium grafton shoppingworld musical instruments whatson

Students to pound pavement for Walk Safely to School Day

Students to pound pavement for Walk Safely to School Day

WHEN Clarence Valley Anglican School teacher Michelle Vidler asked her Year 2 class about the benefits of walking to school, she was surprised at the responses.

Pilot missing near Murwillumbah found dead at scene

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

A searcher on horseback located the wreckage this morning

Grafton ready for influx of hockey veterans

Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

Volunteers crucial to planning to host state hockey titles

Release the musician inside you at instrument zoo

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is encouraging anyone to come and pick up an instrument in a "petting zoo" demonstration of the instruments being taught this weekend.

Come along and give music a go

Local Partners

Release the musician inside you at instrument zoo

Clarence Valley Conservatorium showing off their instruments this Saturday

Meet the firies in our community

COME ON IN: Captain Owen Gray, Ken Crampton, Rory Weekes and Boyd Moore get ready.

Open day a chance to become familiar with people in uniform

Students to pound pavement for Walk Safely to School Day

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Clarence Valley Anglican students Taya Graham, Shaniqua Mupudzi and Duad Ahmad practice their road crossing strategy with Year 2 teacher Michelle Vidler, in preparation for National Walk Safely to School Day.

Friday is National Walk Safely to School Day

A good day to plan a white wedding

TULLE TIME: Grafton Wedding Expo organiser and wedding decorator Carol Davies and Leah Stevenson of Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear work their way through a mountain of tulle before this Sunday's Grafton Wedding Expo.

Sunday expo to show off best in bridal

17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

Events play key role in reinvigorating Lismore

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

A FIVE-minute trailer for the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, has been released and we’ve gotta say it actually looks pretty good.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

Convenient Position With Valley Views

6 Harwood Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 3 $349,000

A comfortable 3 bedroom home well positioned on the hill in Maclean offers an easy layout with some beautiful scenic views perfectly complimented by a 1328 sqm...

HAMPTON&#39;S STYLE COTTAGE - Affordable entry with low holding costs

241 Lawrence Rd (Great Marlow), Grafton 2460

House 2 1 $230,000

Grafton is well renowned for its historic streetscapes and a home with heart is always highly sought. Fresh to the market is this recently refurbished settlers...

Drop Everything and Escape...

Pillar Valley 2462

4 2 4 695,000

Magnificently poised upon a grassy hillside overlooking a peaceful valley, privately tucked away, this bespoke handcrafted home is a fabulous holiday house where...

Put some colour in your life.

33 Cameron Lane, Maclean 2463

3 2 3 $419,000

Bold colours and creative thoughts have gone into this beautiful near new Maclean home. It certainly stands out from the pack from the outside but it’s not until...

ORARA RIVER RETREAT

53 Bristol Arms Road, Ramornie 2460

Rural 4 1 4 FASTRAK

It goes without saying that lifestyle properties within 20 minutes of Grafton are always highly sought. Yes, we have a gentle rotation of properties that appease...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Central South Grafton position

3 Armidale Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This timber home is located within an easy walk to the Shopping Centre, pool and some schools. A few years ago the owner has completed a renovation to make this...

INSTANT INCOME

27 - 29 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 1 $395,000

Located in the busy hub of central South Grafton you will find this large building, packed with charm and long term tenants! There is prime street frontage for the...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 SALE

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!