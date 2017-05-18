Release the musician inside you at instrument zoo

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is encouraging anyone to come and pick up an instrument in a "petting zoo" demonstration of the instruments being taught this weekend.

GRAFTON Shoppingworld will be alive with the sounds of as many different instruments as you can get your hands on.

And while it might be not sound like a symphony orchestra, they are hoping it may be the start of a musical journey for many.

The Clarence Valley Conservatorium is showing off their "Instrument Zoo" on Saturday, and director Adam Wills said it was a perfect way for kids and adults to try out the various instruments available.

"It's a bit like a petting zoo... you can come along and see all the instruments and touch them and play along with them," he said.

"We'll have a range of instruments like trumpets, flute, clarinet, violin, maybe even a tuba."

Mr Wills said that the initial cost and accessibility to instruments often turned people off from giving them a go, and wanted to give people a way to try them out first.

"We're keen to see more students learning music, and increase the participation," he said.

"And we'll have teachers there to show everyone where the fingers and mouths should go."

The display will run from 10am-noon Saturday next to City Beach in Grafton Shoppingworld and if you discover your inner muso, enrolment forms will be available on the day.