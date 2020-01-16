Relief after fireys ‘long, hard slog’ in six-month campaign

Loss of income payments for RFS and SES volunteers are now available.

AFTER a six-month campaign to protect lives and property at home and further afield, Clarence volunteers who have put everything on hold can celebrate more than the rain, with loss of income payments now available.

NSW Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service volunteers who have spent more than 10 days fighting fires can apply for payments up to $6000.

It's an initiative welcomed by Clarence Valley RFS Superintendent Stuart Watts as a symbol of recognition to ease the financial burden of spending weeks on the frontline and behind the scenes.

"The campaign has gone on from late August, early September right through to about a week ago," he said.

"It's been a very long, hard slog. These guys have given their time and potentially income. This will probably go a long way to making ends meet and putting a bit of food on the table."

Volunteers who have given more than 10 days' service and are self-employed or employees of small or medium-sized businesses with a turnover of less than $50 million will be eligible for $200 a day up to a total of $6000 without evidence of income loss.

A maximum payment of $300 a day will be provided with proof of income loss through pay slips or previous tax statements.

Thanks to a splattering of rain, Supt Watts said the Clarence Valley had "turned a corner" and while danger was far from over further south, with several of our crews returning the favour to their counterparts, all but one fire was contained.

At Shark Creek the blaze burning in peat required a "substantial amount of rain" to be extinguished.

"I don't think we're out of the woods just yet but let's see what this rain band they're forecasting brings ... so people can get back on to building their homes, livelihoods and get back to their lives," he said.

Payments will be administered by Service NSW. Most applicants will receive their payment within five days.