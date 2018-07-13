Finally! Chautauqua leaves gates

Chautauqua next heads to Sydney for a barrier trial later this month. Picture: David Moir/AAP

MISSION accomplished - the "Grey Flash", Chautauqua, jumped out successfully at Flemington on Friday in a barrier trial.

Banned by stewards from racing until he successfully jumps away in two barrier trials, the multiple Group 1 winner was the last into the gates but jumped with the field.

After settling last, the grey comfortably went around the field to win.

Jockey Tommy Berry, who arrived on Thursday night from Hong Kong, said the best thing about the jumpout was that "he felt as good as he ever has."

"He's seven but rising eight, but he doesn't feel like it," Berry said.

Berry will return to Hong Kong on Friday night and ride there on Sunday before returning to Sydney.

Berry said if Chautauqua successfully completed his next jumpout he would ride him in the Missile Stakes on August 4 - which would be Berry's first day back riding in Australia.

Wayne Hawkes said it was a big relief but he been Chautauqua would do it.

"He's not out of the woods but he's in a better position. That's the best he's jumped I think," Hawkes said.

"He'll go back to Sydney now."

Hawkes thanked the Hong Kong Jockey Club for allowing Berry to ride the grey.

The next chapter in Chautauqua's comeback will be at Rosehill on July 23.