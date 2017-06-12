Relief as no pain from rain on roads

THE rain may have ruined the plans of many over the long weekend, but it has not caused any havoc on the roads of the Clarence Valley.

Clarence/Nambucca Regional SES controller Caroline Ortel said that the SES had been called out to no incidents on the roads over the weekend, a statistic she was tremendous.

"We haven't been called out any incidents, which is a tremendous response to the weather we've had this weekend,” she said.

"We've also had no calls out to any flood rescue, and we do have a few roads that have gone underwater.”

The area has been lashed with constant rain, with Yamba copping a soaking late Friday night, 133mm of rain between 6pm Friday and 9am Saturday morning.

Mrs Ortel said there was still a flood watch current for the Orara River, and that SES would keep an eye on the rainfall.

"With this kind of rainfall expected until Tuesday, it's just a case of monitoring it, and issuing bulletins as the BOM update their predictions,” she said.

"With a flood watch, we could expect to see some minor flood warnings issued, but we've got a lot of volunteers on standby in case they're needed.”