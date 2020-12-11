RELIEF: The changes to our hospital visiting hours

FOR MANY people trying to visit loved ones in hospital over the COVID-19 pandemic it’s been a tough time.

However, the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) is again relaxing COVID visiting restrictions to allow more visitors in hospitals and health facilities.

Visitor restrictions will be eased to allow the following:

General and Mental Health Inpatient Units:

A maximum of two visitors, twice a day for two hours. This means four individuals could visit across the two sessions.

There are no changes to the current restrictions, which allow two support people per birth, with no other visitors while in hospital. Siblings can visit on the condition that they are currently well.

Visitor hours will remain restricted to between 1pm and 6pm daily.

Health screening is still in place at all NNSWLHD facilities, and visitors are still required to wear masks while inside a hospital or community health centre, as part of the measures to reduce any risk of transmission and keep patients safe.

Anyone entering a facility will have their temperature checked and be asked a series of questions to determine they are well and have not visited any COVID hot spots in the past 14 days.

“We want to thank the community for their continued understanding,” NNSWLHD Chief Executive Wayne Jones said.

“We’ve needed to be flexible and adapt to many changes as we’ve moved through the various phases of our response to this pandemic, and it’s really heartening to see the community support our health response and our staff.

“As we head into Christmas and arrange to gather with loved ones and friends, we’re also reminding people that our best defence against COVID-19 is to stay on top of the basics we’ve been doing so well.

“That means, getting tested at the first sign of any symptoms, washing hands or using hand sanitiser regularly, and keeping 1.5mtrs distance from people you don’t live with and checking in at any venues you visit.”