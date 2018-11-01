Menu
FULL FLIGHT: James Pretto won the Forest Flow last year.
Cycling & MTB

RELIGHTING THE FUSE: High action events team up at Bom Bom

Matthew Elkerton
by
1st Nov 2018 1:00 AM
CYCLING: The team behind the annual Adventurethon Demolish three-stage event have teamed up with the crew at Bom Bom Racing to deliver an explosive weekend of outdoor action in the Clarence Valley.

The Adventurethon has adopted the annual six-hour GBomb enduro event into its Demolish program after the race was washed out twice earlier this year.

The event will follow a similar style to last year's inaugural Demolish, featuring the Clarence River Rush paddle, the Gorge Run and culminating with the Forest Flow mountain bike event, as organisers attempt to showcase the natural highlights of the Clarence Valley.

Bom Bom Racing commissaire Grant Hodgins said it was an exciting prospect to team the two events up.

"Wet weather thwarted the club's second attempt at running the G-bomb in October,” he said. "With very few gaps in the calendar, the choice was made between both groups to strengthen our partnership and make a massive weekend of options for visitors.

"People can take on the ultimate challenge, or just participate in the activities that best suit their interests and skills.”

The annual GBomb will feature three separate events including the six hour enduro main event as well as two cross country XCO events.

The second of these events will double as the third arm of the Adventurethon challenge.

"With a few minor adjustments to both of our event schedules we think we can run a program where entrants have time to coordinate a multitude of event entry combinations as the supreme reason to visit the Clarence Valley this year,” Hodgins said.

The Clarence River Rush will be hosted on the Saturday morning with paddlers attempting the stretch of the mighty river from Lilydale to Copmanhurst.

The Gorge run will take competitors over the rough terrain of the Clarence Gorge, and is designed to separate the wheat from the chaff.

The Forest Flow mountain bike race will use nearly all of the tracks through the Bom Bom State Forest in one event.

All the action takes over the Clarence Valley on Saturday December 1, with entries open through both organisations.

