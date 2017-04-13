Relocation, not removal, the solution for our bats

WHAT I would like to talk about in this article is the issue with the bats in Maclean. I am not sure what it would be like to live next door to the flying fox colony, I have no experience of this at all. When it comes to noise and smell it must be difficult for the residences to live by the colony, as well as for resale value on homes in and around the area.

But like with all things in life, flying foxes have a specific purpose or niche within the whole ecology of the area, and as man closes in and takes away habitat, all life forms including man need to find sanctuary or some place to exist and or coexist.

According to the Department of Environment and Heritage protection states "Flying-foxes are crucial to keeping native forests healthy. They play an important role in dispersing seeds and pollinating flowering plants. Because flying-foxes are highly mobile, seeds can be moved locally and over great distances".

It goes on to say "High mobility also makes flying-foxes very effective as forest pollinators. Pollen sticks to their furry bodies and as they crawl from flower to flower, and fly from tree to tree, they pollinate the flowers and aid in the production of honey. This reinforces the gene pool and health of native forests."

They play an important role managing our forests, working as a pollinator of plants, as we know our pollinators are under stress and losing the battle. This could prove to be a disaster, not only for forests to survive, but economically this will be problematic for the agricultural industry.

Just killing or removal of the bats I think is something that will be completely fruitless and a sad event. What really gives us a right to do that; is it just because we are human and we can do what we want? Well in retrospect; look where that attitude has got us now.

I think if we plan and prepare where they could be relocated, understanding that the bats play a crucial role with the management of our forests, and look at where there is a nursery area (yes flying foxes have nursery trees from which they bring up their young) we could try and coexist with another life form without seeing them as a menace (I wonder what they think about us pesky humans constantly taking away their areas), but as a life form that that has a job within the ecological structure of our forests shouldn't we try and help them keep it going?

