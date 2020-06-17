Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Human remains have been found in a matter police are treating as suspicious.
Crime

Remains found in missing person search

by Sarah McPhee
17th Jun 2020 7:30 PM

Human remains have been found in Melbourne's southeast during a search linked to a missing persons case.

Victoria Police said the discovery was made in a semirural area near Nixon Rd in Lysterfield about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The area was already being searched by detectives from the Missing Persons Squad "as part of an ongoing investigation".

"At this stage the matter is being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"The exact circumstances regarding the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe it is likely to be connected to a current missing persons case."

A post-mortem will be conducted and more information will be made available after the remains have been forensically tested.

Police do not believed the remains are linked to the cases of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who disappeared in Victoria's high country in March, or Lakes Entrance Dale Pantic who was last seen in April 2019.

Originally published as Remains found in missing person search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOKBACK: How we reported new jail five years ago to the day

        premium_icon LOOKBACK: How we reported new jail five years ago to the day

        News Take a look back at the announcement of a new 600-bed jail to be built in Grafton which promised to provide a sustainable industry for the region.

        TAKE A LOOK: How Iluka interchange transformed

        premium_icon TAKE A LOOK: How Iluka interchange transformed

        News Take a look back over the progress of the Iluka interchange

        New recovery grant to help small businesses post COVID-19

        premium_icon New recovery grant to help small businesses post COVID-19

        Business Thousands of small businesses reopening across NSW after the COVID-19 shutdown will...

        DELIVERED: Maclean Pool’s new pride and joy

        premium_icon DELIVERED: Maclean Pool’s new pride and joy

        News Public vote could lead to longer swimming season in Lower Clarence