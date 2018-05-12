Menu
Sarah and Jennifer Hart with their kids Ciera, Abigail, Hannah, Markis, Devonte and Jeremiah. Picture: Supplied
Remains found near Hart family crash site

by AP
12th May 2018 5:30 PM

A NORTHERN California resident found a pair of jeans and human remains inside a girl's shoe on a beach near the spot where a woman drove her large family off a cliff in March, authorities said Thursday.

DNA tests will be conducted on what appears to be a human foot to try to identify who they belonged to, the Mendoncino County sheriff's department said.

A crew will search the area in Westport, California, where the remains were found a day earlier, it said.

The Hart family drove off a cliff in California. Picture: Twitter
Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family's SUV when it plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County, more than 250 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The location where the remains were found is about 1.6 kilometres north of where the SUV disappeared.

 

Sarah and Jennifer Hart and some of their adopted kids. Picture: Facebook
Five bodies were found March 26 belonging to Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their children Markis, Jeremiah and Abigail.

A female body was found in the surf in April was identified as 12-year-old Ciera Hart.

Devonte, 15, and 16-year-old Hannah are still missing.

Jennifer and Sarah Hart had six adopted kids. Picture: Facebook
The FBI placed Devonte and Hannah on its missing persons list but investigators said they have no evidence indicating the two children are still alive and officials continue to search the ocean and nearby beaches.

Last month, officials said Jennifer Hart was drunk when she drove her large family off a cliff and her wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness.

 

Police have said that data from the vehicle's software suggested the crash was deliberate.

They said the SUV had stopped at a coastal highway overlook before speeding straight off the cliff and plummeting 31 metres into the rocky Pacific Ocean below.

The crash happened just days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation following allegations the children were being neglected.

