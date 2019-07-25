Menu
The remains of a missing man have been located in Queensland's gem fields.
The remains of a missing man have been located in Queensland's gem fields.
Remains of young father found in Queensland bush

Ashley Pillhofer
by
25th Jul 2019 7:17 AM
THE REMAINS of a young father missing for almost three years have been located in rural Queensland.

Queensland Police confirmed human remains which were found in bushland near Rubyvale earlier this month (July 13) as those of 29-year-old Sunshine Coast man Aaron Flynn.

Aboriginal bush trackers and dozens of community members turned out to search for Mr Flynn when he vanished from a rural road in November 2016.

 

Aaron Flynn
Aaron Flynn

The last person to report seeing him was a passing motorist who saw him carrying a jerry can and looking for a ride.

At the time of his disappearance, News Queensland reported Flynn was no stranger to Queensland's gem fields and had worked in the area in previous years.

On his way to this uncle's funeral in the Northern Territory, Flynn was headed inland into a part of Queensland few Queenslanders visit but where he had worked a few years earlier.

Shortly after his disappearance, police called off the search for Flynn, since 40C temperatures and vast bushland experts determined he could not have survived more than a week in that area.

 

Caloundra resident Aaron Flynn
Caloundra resident Aaron Flynn

Even after the official search ended, his family started their own search funding a chopper search and looking at footprints and putting up posters.　

A QPS spokesperson said Flynn's family were told once forensic testing confirmed the remains were his.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the Coroner.

