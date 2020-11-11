Menu
Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton with a wreath at the scaled-back Remembrance Day ceremony in Maclean. Photo: Adam Hourigan
REMEMBER TO REMEMBER: Tributes flow despite COVID

Adam Hourigan
11th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
THE CROWDS may have been down in a COVID restricted environment, but people still paused at 11am today to mark Remembrance Day across the Clarence Valley.

Though the services were not advertised, with people advised to watch the service from Martin Place on television, many returned servicemen, schools and passers-by paused at cenotaphs in the area on the anniversary date of the armistice of World War I.

Maclean RSL Sub-Branch president Steve Walton said a small service was held by the Maclean Cenotaph.

“We are affected by COVID … and RSL NSW recommended people stay at home and watch … and that’s only in recognition that our older veterans are in that vulnerable group and we need to take care,” he said.

“Nevertheless, it’s important to remember to remember on November 11.”

He said that despite the restrictions, commemorations had been well-observed this year, with people commemorating Anzac Day at the height of the pandemic in their own way.

“People dropped by all day and placed their memorials,” he said. “And even today, people wandered past and paused to remember,” he said.

At Grafton, the 24ACU Army Cadets provided the guard for the small ceremony on Memorial Park.

