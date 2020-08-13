REMEMBERING RAY: Tribute to a true jack of all trades

Ray Lickiss with his 48 trophy medals after an illustrious career on the greens.

THE Clarence community this week celebrated the life of Ray Lickiss, a true great on the bowling green, after his passing at the age of 86-years-old last week.

Nicknamed ‘The Barber’, Lickiss lived an impressive life in the Clarence Valley and among many other achievements, earned no less than 48 trophy badges on the green.

Fellow Grafton District Services Club bowler Allan Gough caught up with Lickiss for a Q&A back in May and Lickiss had no shortage of stories to share.

Along with bowls, Lickiss has made his mark across a range of sports in the region.

“I played for the All Blacks Grafton Rugby League Club, Army Club and United for about 10 years, starting when I was about 16,” Lickiss said during the Q&A.

“I was a pitcher for the Army baseball club and played cricket for years with Westlawn, I was a fast bowler with an inswing, I was lucky enough to collect 5 for 10 in one match.”

A member of the GDSC for almost 60 years, Lickiss will remain one of the best to step on to the turf in Grafton.

“I started (playing lawn bowls) in 1961 and joined Grafton Services Club. They only had one green in those days. I won the club minor singles in 1966, I went on to the club open singles in 1976, 1986, 1987 and 1990,” he said.

“After winning the open singles in 1976 I was so pleased with myself I threw my hat into the air and it took it about ten minutes to come down.”

While Lickiss loved to win, it was the friendships he formed and the camaraderie he built alongside his fellow bowlers that left a lasting impression on him.

“My lawn bowls days are behind me now. I still enjoy watching the game and having a chat, but apart from winning and losing there is another side to the game and that is comradeship,” he said.

“I have met so many people and made so many friends over the years it had made being involved in a sport like lawn bowls so important to me.”

It’s clear to see Lickiss has left a legacy behind him and has us questioning whether we will ever see a Clarence bowler find as much success as he managed.

Vale Ray Lickiss.

CLARENCE RIVER DISTRICT BOWLING ASSOCIATION

CRDBA: Triples Championships

THE three divisions of the 2020 CRDBA Triples Championships were decided over the weekend with Iluka hosting the State Open, South Grafton Ex-Services the Seniors and Brooms Head the President’s Reserve Division.

The semi-finals of the State Open Division involved three of the district’s powerhouse clubs with Bruce Swan, Phil Wrice and Tracey Jenner of Iluka taking their game against Matt Shorten, Greg Taylor and Nathan Joliffe from GDSC 25 shots to 23 in a highly entertaining contest that came down to the final bowl.

Allan Gough, Mark Walsh and Tony Lickiss also of GDSC were too good for Steve Jackson, Trevor Bardsley and Jim Johnson of Yamba wining 22 shots to 18.

The final between Iluka and GDSC promised to be a highlight however, GDSC found trouble at every opportunity during the early stages of the match and it wasn’t until the twelfth end that they got onto the scoreboard.

Tracey Jenner and his team had skipped away to a 16 shot to one lead and they are a far too talented and experienced side to waste such an opportunity.

Despite a desperate fightback by the GDSC combination, the Iluka side of Bruce Sawn, Phil Wrice and Tracey Jenner took the game and the title from Allan Gough, Mark Walsh and Tony Lickiss by 24 shots to 16.

2020 CRDBA State Open Triples Champions: Phil Wrice, Tracey Jenner & Bruce Swan (Iluka)

The Senior Championship was monopolised by Yamba with three of the four sides coming from the club. The team of Greg Dickman, Greg Johnson and Terry Johnson defeated Yamba clubmates Steve Cassidy, Cliffe Vagg and Ian Parker by 26 shots to 15 in the first semi-final, while the Yamba side of Allan Parker, Bob Ballantyne and Graham Meany had a narrow two-shot victory over their opponents from Maclean in John Hupfield, Peter Hurst and Garry Scott.

The final was a close encounter with very little between the two Yamba sides. but when Terry Johnson trailed the jack when down by three shots and picked up a four as they went ahead on the scoreboard by 18 shots to 17.

Graham and his team then won a couple of tight ends with the advantage in the heads changing frequently. It was tense right to the last bowl. The players showed great skill in very blustery conditions that became worse throughout the afternoon.

The final score was Allan Parker, Bob Ballantyne and Graham Meany 22 and Greg Dickman, Greg Johnson and Terry Johnson 21 shots.

2020 CRDBA Senior Triples Champions: Allan Parker, Bob Ballantyne & Graham Meany (Yamba)

Brooms Head provide an ideal venue for the President’s Reserve Triples with the semi-final match-ups between Maclean against Brooms Head and Yamba against Wooli.

Steve Matheson, Reg Austin and ‘Sparra’ Colley of Brooms Head took full value from their home green advantage to edge out the Maclean side of Jeff Newman, Ross Murphy and Gary Montgomery by 25 shots to 24.

The Wooli trio of Mick Hammond, Phil Baynham and Ron Forder proved too consistent for Graeme Brown, Don Freeman and Bruce Angel taking their semi-final by 23 shots to 15. The final began in typical dour style with Brooms Head seizing the early advantage to lead by 11 shots to four after nine ends.

However, Wooli controlled the match by playing long ends on the slowish green to make it difficult for the Brooms Head side, including ‘Samson’ Colley, to reach the heads and play their natural game. Wooli were soon in sight of victory and maintained their composure to claim the title by 27 shots to 17.

2020 CRDBA President's Reserve Triples Champions: Ron Forder, Mick Hammond & Phil Baynham (Wooli)

This only leaves only the CRDBA Champion of Club Champions singles and pairs titles to be decided with the pairs to be played at Yamba next weekend (August 15 and 16) and the singles at Yamba the following weekend.

Don Freeman

MACLEAN

Maclean and District Bowling Club News

CONGRATULATIONS to John Hupfield and Peter Hurst winning the Major Pairs over Garry Montgomery and Ross Murphy 20-17.

We wish John and Peter best of luck in the CRDBA Champion of Champions playoffs at Yamba next Saturday August 15.

Just a note to all players. All roll ups are to be booked in with Jayson to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed

Roll up times are: Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 1pm – 5pm.

Players please ensure all mats and jacks are placed in the tub beneath the mat box after use for sanitising by staff

All social bowls are now back to Maclean Bowling Club full members only to ensure the health and safety of our own bowlers in this current environment.

A reminder that the COVID-19 safety plan for bowls is on the noticeboard for you to read and understand.

Championships

Nominations for Mixed Pairs will close Wednesday August 19.

Social Bowls

Wednesday Winners: Ray Davis and Clyde Apps

R/Up: Bill Ashton and Jayson Pinnock

Raffle: 1st Richard Archer 2nd Bill Ashton

Crack The Safe:$500 – John McKay – NOT WON

Friday WASHED OUT

Saturday Winners: John Miller, Jim Shannon and Bill McCarron

Don’t forget Saturday social is on every week at 2:30pm – 4:30pm. Single entry, team entry, organise your own game if you want. New and non bowlers more than welcome.

Crack The Safe Jackpot stands at $550 weekending 16/08/2020

Competition Results

Major Pairs FINAL

John Hupfield and Peter Hurst d Garry Montgomery & Ross Murphy 20-17

Comp Draw

Major/Minor Pairs Rd 1

Wednesday August 12 12:30pm

R.Wiseman & J.Hupfield v B.Mansfield & K.Johnson

P.Hurst & D.Johnson v R.Wetzel & R.Ryan

Major/Minor Pairs Rd 1

Sunday August 16 12:30pm

G.Montgomery & J.Pinnock v J.Shannon & R.Byrum

S.McKenzie & J.Wilcock v J.Nash & G.Scott

J.Mills & D.Starr v M.Williams & P.Bamback

J.Connell & P.Burnes v C.Ryan & M.Bailey

Major/Minor Pairs Rd 2

Saturday August 12:30pm

Winner Pinnock/Byrum v Winner Hupfield/Johnson

Winner Wilcock/Scott v Jeff Newman and Ross Murphy

Winner D.Johnson/Ryan v Winner Starr/Bamback

Winner Burnes/Bailey v R.Davis and C.Apps