Remembering the forgotten prisoners of war

ABOVE: Aunty Irene Daley with her great niece 'Possum' Barrett and some of the family research material they have been compiling over many years. AT RIGHT (FROM TOP): Ronald and Cliff with their sister Irene Catherine Donnelly (Irene Daley's mother), Ronald Donnelly and Cliff Donnelly. Lesley Apps

IRENE Daley thought the setting seemed familiar.

She was watching the movie Unbroken, based on a true story set in the forgotten Japanese prisoner of war camp Naoetsu.

Inspired by the book Hell's Heroes, it was directed by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie and filmed in Australia a few years ago. As Aunty Irene saw the story unfold, it suddenly dawned on her: her own family had been there.

TRUE TALE: A scene from the movie Unbroken which was set in the Naoetsm camp that Irene Daley's uncles were imprisoned during WW2. contributed

Those relatives were her two uncles Ronald and Cliff Donnelly, her mother's brothers who she had been researching for as long as she could remember.

"I was just sitting there thinking 'I know this story, I know this place and what they are talking about here'. Next thing I noticed it was Naoetsu and I realised this is Uncle Cliff and Ron's prison camp.”

The story of her two uncles is very dear to her heart, so much so that Aunty Irene carries a slip of paper in her purse with all the nuts and bolts to their story so she is prepared to share it at a moment's notice.

"They spent three years in prison, moved there in 1942 from Changi. A lot of people know about that camp but they don't know about Naoetsu. That one was one of the cruellest, cruellest places they could ever put our boys.”

Privates Cliff and Ronald Donnelly enlisted in the army in 1941 "because they wanted to do the right thing”. Ronald was a young man and Cliff too young, according to Aunty Irene.

"If I'd been around I would have had harsh words with him. He put his age up to get in to go with Uncle Ron. He was probably only 16 but because Uncle Ron had enlisted he wanted to go too.”

Cliff Donnelly Contributed

As members of the 2/20th Battalion of the 8th Division 22nd Infantry Brigade, she said they must have felt a sense of adventure and family pride as they sailed into the unknown.

But as history now informs us, it was the beginning of some of the most hellish conditions the boys could ever have imagined.

Aunty Irene also read the book Hell's Heroes, which is when the boys' story really "hit home”.

Book Hell's Heroes based on the Naoetsu Camp was made into the feature film Unbroken directed by Angelina Jolie.

"At the end of the book there's an index where you can see both their names listed there, one on top of the other, along with all the other POW at Naoetsu. Then it became real, that they were actually over there in this horrendous prison camp.”

Like many men who survived the camps and made it home, Aunty Irene said it was a "bittersweet return” for the boys.

Uncle Cliff had black lung. According to Aunty Irene "they thought it was tuberculosis”, which she said was probably as a result of working in the camp's foundry "18 hours a day”.

"They were in the camp for three years. When the war was over they were freed by the Americans who came and liberated them in 1945. When they got home to South Grafton they were that happy you could not imagine, even Nanna - just to get her boys home, and even if Uncle Cliff was really sick - they all loved them for what they did for the country.”

Ronald and Cliff with their sister Irene Catherine Donnelly (Irene Daley's mother) photographed at their home in George Street, South Grafton in 1941 before the boys sailed out.

She said her Uncle Cliff was still in his 20s and no sooner than he was home he was sent to Sydney to be hospitalised at Royal Concord.

"I could just imagine Nanna (Kelleth Donnelly) going down on the old daylight (train) as it was at that time to go down and see her son. She would have remembered him as a beautiful young man. It broke her heart to see him like that.”

Kelleth lost both her boys eventually, Uncle Ron later in the 1970s through the type of tragic circumstances that exposure to war can have on a man. "He came home very damaged and then lost his little brother.”

Aunty Irene said her uncles were both buried in South Grafton. "Uncle Cliff's in the old cemetery, Uncle Ron in the new one further up.

Ronald Donnelly.

"They both have military crosses on their plaques to acknowledge their service, but they never really talked about it when they were alive.”

Despite the horrific ordeal, Aunty Irene said the knowledge they had one another while being prisoners in the camp was some consolation.

"They certainly would have helped one another over there.”

Aunty Irene said while reading about her uncles during her research was very sad and traumatic, learning about their stories had been an important part of learning their family's stories.

"Troy (Irene's son, country music singer Troy Cassar-Daley) and I have got back to our ninth generation now and learning more about my uncles' stories has been a real beautiful treasure for both of us.

"The next thing I want to do is put in for their service medals.”