Remembering those who lost their lives protecting others

Leading Senior Constable Nicholas Dixon waits to carry the ceremonial police officers hat to lead the procession at Police Remembrance Day, held at the Christ Church Cathedral.

Leading Senior Constable Nicholas Dixon waits to carry the ceremonial police officers hat to lead the procession at Police Remembrance Day, held at the Christ Church Cathedral. Adam Hourigan Photography

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

STANDING behind a symbolic police officer's hat, Coffs/Clarence commander Superintendent Mark Holahan's words echoed across the Christ Church Cathedral.

"Each day men and women don the uniform and make an unconscious commitment to serve to their best of their ability to make their community safe secure - not knowing how the shift will unfold," he said.

There to hear his words were fellow officers past and present and members of the community, present to commemorate Police Remembrance Day.

Held each year, the day commemorates those officers who have lost their lives in the service of the community, and Supt Holahan said the cross-section of people present at the service was a reminder his officers service to the community does not go unnoticed.

Mr Holahan said the nature of duties and calls for assistance put each police officer very much in harms ways, and said it was with gladness they were not commemorating officers and friends from this area.

He continued to say with the ever present threat of terrorism, it is officers who protect their community are now identified as potential targets, exposing officers to yet another risk not seen in the past.

He also paid tribute, and made mention of six officers who lost their lives by suicide as a result of their duties to had their names added to the National Police Memorial this year, as well as all of the 269 NSW Police officers who had passed away in the line of duty.

"It is an occupation where good men and women have lined up to serve and serve with pride," he said.

"They display integrity and go about their duty with tenacity and courage.

"We owe it to ( the fallen officers) to carry the torch and do our best each and every day."