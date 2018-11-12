Remembrance Day a first for village

The Lighthorse tribute assembled roadside at Copmanhurst's first official Remembrance Day service on Sunday.

The Lighthorse tribute assembled roadside at Copmanhurst's first official Remembrance Day service on Sunday. Lesley Apps

THEY came by car, foot and horseback to Copmanhurst yesterday to attend the village's first official Remembrance Day service.

The local public school had held an event to commemorate the area's servicemen and women, but yesterday's ceremony was the first official gathering for the new committee and Copmanhurst Chapter of Grafton RSL Sub Branch.

One of the new group's members Steve Elks, who travelled 80 kilometres from his home in Upper Fine Flower, said the Copmanhurst area had much military history to reflect upon so being able to host a service "out here” was an appropriate addition to the calendar of Clarence Valley's RSL services.

"So many local people signed up to World War I and II so there are a lot of descendants from here. My grandfather served in World War I and my wife's grandfather fought in Gallipoli. We're the third generation to live on his family property so we still are closely connected,” Mr Elks said.

"Our local committee will be working with the Grafton RSL Sub Branch to keep the Copmanhurst services going as ongoing feature.”

Former Coaldale boys Ted Hall, 93, and Selby Brown, 96, were pleased to be able to attend this year's service at Copmanhurst, the area they grew up in and went off to war from.

"I lived up the road from Selby and we both served in World War II in New Guinea, I was in the RAAF and Selby the army. We were school mates and grew up together here so it's good to be able to come back here for a service,” Mr Hall said.

From left, Edward 'Ted' Hall, 93, Junction Hill, served in RAAF World War 2 New Guinea, Selby Brown, 96, Grafton, served in Army 6th Division World War 2 New Guinea, Alan Tarrant (Selby's chauffer), Rob Giggins, 70, Copmanhurst local and Vietnam Veteran. Lesley Apps

One unique aspect of the Copmanhurst commemorations is its tribute to the Light Horse troops who served. For the fourth year running, veterans' descendants and supporters held a ride across the countryside this week that finished up with a village parade ahead of at yesterday's service.

Grafton RSL Sub Branch trustee Denis Benfield said days such as these meant a great deal to the people who served.

"It's far more important that people support and pay their respects on days like this than through other gestures being proposed at the moment,” Mr Benfield said.

"I'd much rather see the community to attend a service and remember what our servicemen and women did for their country during a minute's silence than standing for a veteran on a plane.”