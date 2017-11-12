REMEMBRANCE DAY: A moment of reflection

LEST WE FORGET: Veterans and members of the general public braved the weather at Maclean cenotaph to honour those who were lost.

ON the 99th anniversary of the Armistice that brought hostilities to an end in World War I, Clarence Valley residents have commemorated those who have served in the armed forces at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the region.

The rain fell as a small crowd at Maclean War Memorial gathered to remember those who had made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. MP Chris Gulaptis was present at the ceremony to lay a wreath at the cenotaph.

"We commemorate this day because of the great loss the world experienced,” Maclean RSL Sub-Branch President Steve Walton said.

"In Australia, we suffered many casualties and many deaths; 60,000 dead and 160,000 injured in battle. Of course, those returning to Australia then had their own demons to face when they settled back in to everyday life.”

Amongst all the nations of the world involved in World War I, Australia's sacrifice was great, including the local men whose names are recorded on memorials around the Clarence Valley.

"The Maclean memorial was dedicated in 1931 and unveiled by a local mother who lost two sons in the First World War,” Mr Walton said in his opening address.

"Every Australian should remember and be thankful of those who left the security of home and gave up so much to endure mud, rain and disease, to carry great weights and to live the daily risk of maiming or death.

"Australians in the first world war, as in later conflicts, fought with courage, endurance and with mateship to sustain them. As a nation, we pause today at the 11th hour to remember them with gratitude for their sacrifice.”

Mr Walton said that understanding the history of the freedom that has been passed down to Australians was an important aspect of Remembrance Day.

"This nation has made great sacrifices to become the nation it is today and I think it's very important to understand where we came from,” Mr Walton said. "Germany had many colonies in the Western Pacific, so there was a lot of German influence around us. If we had not been successful, this would have been a very different country.”

Since it's unveiling in 1931, plaques to commemorate Korea, Vietnam, Peacekeepers, Women's Services and Malaya-Borneo conflicts have been added to the Maclean cenotaph.