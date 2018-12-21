Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The stump of the Black or Red Bean scar tree on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Street in Grafton that remained after Clarence Valley Council's initial 2013 pruning. The stump was completely removed in 2016. Council was prosecuted in the Land and Environment Court on Friday, December 21 and fined $300,000 for their actions plus $48,000 in court costs.
The stump of the Black or Red Bean scar tree on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Street in Grafton that remained after Clarence Valley Council's initial 2013 pruning. The stump was completely removed in 2016. Council was prosecuted in the Land and Environment Court on Friday, December 21 and fined $300,000 for their actions plus $48,000 in court costs.
Council News

Removal of scar tree costs council almost $350,000

Lesley Apps
by
21st Dec 2018 12:34 PM

THE removal of an Aboriginal scar tree in Grafton has culminated in a $300,000 fine for Clarence Valley Council and court costs of $48,000.

The judgment was passed down on Friday, December 21 in the Land and Environment Court of NSW prosecuting council for the destruction of the registered culturally modified tree that stood on the corner of Breimba and Dovedale Streets, Grafton.

The offences occurred in two increments, in 2013 with a severe lopping that "exacerbated the decline in the health of the tree” and the complete removal of the remaining trunk in 2016.

Council potentially faced fines up to $1million for their actions.

  • The Daily Examiner will present more on the scar tree findings and reactions from Clarence Valley Council and the Aboriginal Lands Council in special report.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

    Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

    News A man has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this week.

    • 21st Dec 2018 1:30 PM
    We had to resign if we wanted to have children

    We had to resign if we wanted to have children

    Community TECHNIQUES and equipment are now much more sophisticated.

    Possibility of further storm activity

    premium_icon Possibility of further storm activity

    News Possibility of thunderstorm in Clarence.

    • 21st Dec 2018 2:26 PM
    Cangai mine exploration suspended

    premium_icon Cangai mine exploration suspended

    News Regulator halts exploration by Castillo Copper northwest of Grafton

    Local Partners