Renae Ingles is back ... for the Vixens. Pic: AAP
Netball

Oh baby! Ex-Diamond a full-time Vixen

by Chris Cavanagh
7th Jun 2018 5:11 PM

FORMER Australian Diamonds star Renae Ingles has been elevated to the Melbourne Vixens' main squad after starting mid-courter Chloe Watson ­announced she would step away from the game after falling pregnant.

Ingles signed on as a training partner with the Vixens late last month and has played in the club's past two matches, with Watson having been sidelined with a knee complaint.

While the Vixens initially saw Ingles as a short-term replacement for Watson, she has now been promoted to permanent replacement player for the remainder of the Super Netball season.

"I never thought I'd get the opportunity to put on a Melbourne Vixens dress again," Ingles said.

"It's actually really lovely coming into a team knowing that it's for a pregnancy and knowing that Chloe's heading into one of the best times of her life."

Melbourne Vixens netballer Chloe Watson has stepped away from the game after falling pregnant. Picture: MIKE BURTON/AAP
