27°
News

Renewed fire rages in Ghosts enforcer

Matthew Elkerton
| 24th Mar 2017 6:39 PM
BACK IN THE GRAVEYARD: Grafton Ghosts' senior playing group including Dylan Collett, Ben McLennan and captain-coach Danny Wicks are ready for the Nambucca Heads Roosters.
BACK IN THE GRAVEYARD: Grafton Ghosts' senior playing group including Dylan Collett, Ben McLennan and captain-coach Danny Wicks are ready for the Nambucca Heads Roosters. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: THE first time Ghosts' former leader Ben McLennan stepped back onto Frank McGuren Field for pre-season training was the first time he had gotten butterflies on a football field since juniors.

But with the pressures of being captain-coach off his shoulders, McLennan has been able to put more focus into his own work on the field and it is paying off for the fiery lock.

"This is probably the keenest I have been in the last couple of years,” he said.

"It is a lot of weight off the shoulders, now I turn up at 5.50pm for training, do my work and leave for home.

"I have never enjoyed training like I am now and I think I am probably fitter than I have been for years.”

Ghosts&#39; captain Ben McLennan showed his ball-playing skills at first receiver during the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 minor semi-final at Frank McGuren Field.
Ghosts' captain Ben McLennan showed his ball-playing skills at first receiver during the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 minor semi-final at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

While giving up the coach role was always in his plans, there was a point when he thought about hanging the boots up entirely.

But with Danny Wicks returning to lead the Ghosts, McLennan didn't think twice before signing on for 2017.

"As soon as Wicksy came here, it changed my whole perspective,” he said.

"I have learned so much from him in a short time and he has all the boys wanting to play for him. Everyone has turned up because they want to be here.”

At times last season McLennan was forced to cover in the halves, showing off a silky set of hands for a forward.

But he promised it won't be the case in 2017.

"With the depth of the squad, there is so much pressure for positions, I need to be focused and playing my best just to make the side,” hesaid.

"We have got quality right across the park and ... I have no doubts we can be a force this season.”

ROUND 1 LINE-UP

1. Mitch Lollback, 2. Mitch Gorman, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Khan Williams, 5. Joel Moss, 6. Damien Mills, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Adam Slater, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Brett Wicks, 11. Matt Muller, 12. Danny Wicks (cc), 13. Ben McLennan, 14. Riley Law (res)

GHOSTS INS/OUTS

Ins: Danny Wicks, Clint Greenshields, Anthony Seeto, Matt Muller (inj), Damien Mills, Jacob Cameron-Clarke, Riley Law, Brett Wicks

Outs: Ryan Binge, Josh Brown, Jayden Connors, Nick Monckton, Robbie Howard, Mitch Wicks, Cameron Stewart

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  ben mclennan clarence league country rugby league crl grafton ghosts group 2 rugby league

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

State and federal members pay tribute to former member for Cowper and Page for 37 years

Waterspout video goes viral

WATERSPOUT: Screenshot from the video Kurt Balzer recorded of a waterspout off Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.

Impressive water spout spotted off the North Coast

Weather: Cyclone may not impact Northern Rivers

Despite ominous looking potential cyclone, things are going to be ok

The sun shines on Gemma's big day

BIG DAY: Gemma Russell and her bridesmaids pose under the stormy skies at Turners Beach.

Early worries from stormy skies, but the sun shone through

Local Partners

Gallery Indigenous Art Award entries open

Award aims to promote contemporary Indigenous art on the North Coast

Threat of Yamba landslip eases

A map of the Yamba Hill showing the landslip risk area.

Low rainfall eases landslip threat

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

Great photo... but what's with the seat?

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin poses for strange magazine cover in toilet

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 New price...

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Neat, Well Priced 3 Bedroom, 2 Garage Brick &amp; Tile Investment

Maclean 2463

Unit 3 1 2 Now Priced at...

Tidy, neat and nicely located, this freshly painted 3 bedroom unit is a real contender for anyone looking to downsize and make life simpler or a good, safe choice...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 $379,000

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Everything You Thought You&#39;d Never Find....Until Now

140 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 4 2 2 Auction

Just when you thought you may never find it, when you were starting to consider compromising, or when you were just about to give up, along came 140 Lakes...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!