Renewed fire rages in Ghosts enforcer

BACK IN THE GRAVEYARD: Grafton Ghosts' senior playing group including Dylan Collett, Ben McLennan and captain-coach Danny Wicks are ready for the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

RUGBY LEAGUE: THE first time Ghosts' former leader Ben McLennan stepped back onto Frank McGuren Field for pre-season training was the first time he had gotten butterflies on a football field since juniors.

But with the pressures of being captain-coach off his shoulders, McLennan has been able to put more focus into his own work on the field and it is paying off for the fiery lock.

"This is probably the keenest I have been in the last couple of years,” he said.

"It is a lot of weight off the shoulders, now I turn up at 5.50pm for training, do my work and leave for home.

"I have never enjoyed training like I am now and I think I am probably fitter than I have been for years.”

Ghosts' captain Ben McLennan showed his ball-playing skills at first receiver during the Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 minor semi-final at Frank McGuren Field. Matthew Elkerton

While giving up the coach role was always in his plans, there was a point when he thought about hanging the boots up entirely.

But with Danny Wicks returning to lead the Ghosts, McLennan didn't think twice before signing on for 2017.

"As soon as Wicksy came here, it changed my whole perspective,” he said.

"I have learned so much from him in a short time and he has all the boys wanting to play for him. Everyone has turned up because they want to be here.”

At times last season McLennan was forced to cover in the halves, showing off a silky set of hands for a forward.

But he promised it won't be the case in 2017.

"With the depth of the squad, there is so much pressure for positions, I need to be focused and playing my best just to make the side,” hesaid.

"We have got quality right across the park and ... I have no doubts we can be a force this season.”

ROUND 1 LINE-UP

1. Mitch Lollback, 2. Mitch Gorman, 3. Dylan Collett, 4. Khan Williams, 5. Joel Moss, 6. Damien Mills, 7. Jake Frame, 8. Adam Slater, 9. Todd Cameron, 10. Brett Wicks, 11. Matt Muller, 12. Danny Wicks (cc), 13. Ben McLennan, 14. Riley Law (res)

GHOSTS INS/OUTS

Ins: Danny Wicks, Clint Greenshields, Anthony Seeto, Matt Muller (inj), Damien Mills, Jacob Cameron-Clarke, Riley Law, Brett Wicks

Outs: Ryan Binge, Josh Brown, Jayden Connors, Nick Monckton, Robbie Howard, Mitch Wicks, Cameron Stewart